Horoscope December 31: Aries could have very exciting day, Scorpio plans could be derailed

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - If you're free romantically and eager to explore, today could be a very exciting day for you. If you're starting a new relationship, don't get distracted and concentrate on trying to get to know someone better. There is a lot of flirtatious energy flying around and you could get caught in the crossfire if you're not careful.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - There will be a lot of indecisiveness which could cause delays. But it might be a good thing and if you can be flexible and just go with the flow right now, you can open up your life to more spontaneity and excitement. Let things be messy and imperfect and you'll enjoy them more. Trying to make things perfect isn't worth the trouble.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - Someone has been playing a flirtatious game with you for a while now, but don't worry if it feels like it comes to a stop today. Though this is not the end, they could have a big surprise in store for you, so stay tuned. It may be uncomfortable at first, but just give it time. This is going to be an exciting experience.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - With all the uncertainty going on in your life right now, you need the comfort of home, friends, and family to keep you feeling grounded. Your friends would love a chance to spend more time with you. Some of your relationships could use an infusion of new energy, and the timing is perfect for that now.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - You've been noticing some magnetism between two people in your life. An introduction is in order, and you might feel compelled to play matchmaker. This could apply in a romantic or business context, but either way you could end up benefitting greatly from such a union. Teamwork gets things done much more quickly, and you can lead the team.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Your dedication to a current project is helping you get a lot accomplished, but spending all the time at work will leave you with no time for your love life. Someone needs to know that you aren't blowing them off, so message or call and set up a date. Make sure that they know why you aren't going to be as available as you usually are.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - Just because someone has more experience than you in one area doesn't mean that they know more than you about everything. Remember your strengths and jump right in take control and chances are no one is going to mind. Your quiet nature has had people talking. They are curious about what kind of leader you will be.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - A minor snag derial your plans today, but instead of turning paranoid just be aware that little slipups have a chance of occurring and try to carry on as normal. Just stay alert and be ready with a backup plan should your original plan go awry.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - You have a very generous spirit, and you need to extend that generosity towards how you constructively criticize people. Whether it's your partner, a friend, or a co-worker, it could up to you to help them. They need you to be honest with them, but they also need you to be careful with them.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - New projects may have created more havoc in your life than you expected, but clarity is just a matter of getting a handle on the details. Walls are breaking down, and what seemed like problems earlier will not appear to be the same. You'll start seeing everything in a more positive light and start feeling more confident.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - There is a fine line between having a healthy ego and having an inflated ego. You know it, but someone else may not. But if you're not feeling especially compassionate, feel free to let them dig their own hole. But be careful their demise does not necessarily mean that you'll be stepping into their shoes.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - People are curious about you, and their questions could keep you talking nonstop. They want to know what you're doing now, what you're doing next, and what you think about what they're doing. But you don't have to be too specific about what you're doing in your life right now, especially if you feel it will be an invasion of your privacy.