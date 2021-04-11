Horoscope for April 11 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminis may have good day financially, Leos shouldn't commit to things they can’t do

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Have you been keeping things inside you about matters you’re not sure about? Everyone knows that’s not you. You know exactly what you want, even though you’re not sure about it. It’s best to express yourself and let others know what you want. This way you’ll be able to get good advice based on if you’re making the right decision or not.

Taurus

If you're a little sceptical of things going on in your life, it’s okay. Everyone has doubts at times and it’s completely okay to be unsure of things. This doesn't make you any less credible. You’re just going through a phase where you’re not sure of things. Don’t judge yourself based on your thoughts, because they’re just your opinions.

Gemini

The stars are aligned in your financial sector today. This means that you could come around to crack a very beneficial deal. It’s going to be a good day for you financially. You might also be offered a large sum of money for a very small amount of work. Take this as an opportunity to manage your finances and invest in some growth opportunities.

Cancer

Your head and heart are in sync today, which is very rare for you. You’re going to find yourself listening to your heart, but also thinking practically. This is going to be a very beneficial day for you in terms of work and personal life since your thinking is going to be balanced by both your heart and mind.

Leo

Don’t commit to things you can’t do Leo. You’re an overachiever and that is a universal fact. But don’t forget that you’re also human. You can’t do everything. So only agree to doing things that you have the time and resources for. Don’t go out of your way to do things you don’t want to do, and things you don’t have the resources to do at the moment.

Virgo

Networking and socialising is in your cards today. You’re going to find yourself become a social butterfly. People at your workplace might get slightly annoyed by your open behaviour, but don’t worry, you’re going to be liked by everyone else around you. If things get too intense, don’t backout and don’t become introverted again. People are going to love your energy.

Libra

You’re going to make a big move in the professional sector today. You’ve been stuck in the same game for too long and now you’re finally going to climb a ladder. More responsibilities are going to be handed over to you, where your leadership skills are going to be tested. Don’t get overwhelmed by this. Keep your calm and prove yourself. You’re getting where you’re meant to be.

Scorpio

The world is your oyster Scorpio. You’re going to receive whatever you touch today, so aim high. If there’s something you’ve been wanting and waiting for isn’t far away anymore. Just stretch your hand and you’ll be able to get a grasp of it. It is going to be a good day for you, so enjoy it to the fullest. And don’t forget to grab whatever you want.

Sagittarius

What goes on in your mind is what you usually say out loud, however, today you might want to try things the other way round. Keep your thoughts to yourself because a lot of people around you don’t like what you’re always thinking. Understand that there is a right place and a right time to do things, and you’ll be fine.

Capricorn

Show some emotion today. You’re usually very poker faced, but people would love to see how you’re really feeling. We know life has made you cold hearted, but some of your close ones surely deserve the warm side of you. It’s in there, you know it's there. Bring it out today for others to see it and watch people respect you more than usual.

Aquarius

Time to focus on things other than yourself today. Is there a friend in your group that is always left out for some reason? Be the bigger person and include them in everything you do. People have been there for you when you were at your low point, so you need to be there for others too. Be a friend for the ones who need someone.

Pisces

You’re feeling extremely social today. Your communication skills are going to land you a deal you never expected to come your way. Things are going to go great on the financial and career front for you, and you’ll be loving life very soon. Just remember to have faith in yourself and in your work. Let go of your self doubt.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.