Horoscope for April 2 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cancerians be careful of spilling out a secret

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Get serious about your future today, what is it that you want to do next, and are you prepared for it? It’s also one of those days where you will find yourself asking others for help, and that’s okay. Spend some time by yourself and meditate your worries away.

Taurus

Someone at work is going to catch your eye today, but make sure that you think things through before getting into a romantic form with them. It’s also a good day to tick off all the things on your to-do list, so everything you haven’t done in a while, get to it today. On the other hand, make sure you get an hour of exercise to stay fit and work on your immunity.

Gemini

You’re going to be very trusting today. Anyone who comes your way is going to grab your attention immediately. If you have important meetings and other things planned for the afternoon, it would be best if you shift them to the morning or to another day. If you’re pursuing an education then make sure you meet deadlines because procrastination is your best friend today.

Cancer

A secret you’ve been holding in is going to slip out of you mistakenly today. If this is something you really don’t want anyone knowing, then be careful of what you say and who you talk to. Today, broaden your horizons and go past thinking about your career. Try to take up a new hobby, or indulge in something you haven’t had the time to do lately.

Leo

An old flame might be up for rekindling the past. This is going to be good for you as you haven’t had a lot of luck in the romantic department lately. At work ,make sure you run your plans and ideas by someone who might not appreciate you taking all decisions by yourself. It’s important to keep everyone in the loop.

Virgo

At work, you’re going to be given tasks that you’ve never done alone. However, today this responsibility is going to be pushed onto you completely. If you’re planning a trip, today isn’t a good day to do so. So if possible, postpone your trip. Keep your bags packed though, as you’re going to travel soon.

Libra

Your attention to detail is what is going to help you succeed today. Something might come your way and only you’re going to notice the problems in that. Try to have some fun at your workplace to keep your colleagues happy. Take this fun energy home as well so you can spend some time with your friends and family and not only think about work.

Scorpio

You’re getting tired of hearing negative comments. Try to share your positivity with the people around you. Ensure them that things will be alright for them as some people around you might need some security. Your friends and family look up to your wisdom so remember to comfort them and push some positivity in their life as well.

Sagittarius

Focus on nothing else but yourself. Take some time to think about what you have been doing lately, and don’t push yourself too hard today. You’re going to be displaying a lot of energy at your workplace today and your superiors are going to notice it. Your efforts are going to be highly appreciated by the people around you.

Capricorn

Give yourself a pat on the back as you’ve accomplished a lot without even noticing. You’re going to spend a lot of time around people today. It’s going to be a mix of people from work and friends. Your communication skills are at their peak so it’s going to be a great day to meet new people as well.

Aquarius

Someone younger than you is going to gain important information from you today. This could be advice, or a lesson that you’re teaching. You’re in for a financial treat. A good sum of money is about to come your way, and it’s best to use this money in planning your financial security for the future.

Pisces

Today is a good day to express your feelings, especially when it comes to romance. You will be greeted with all positive answers to whatever you share and express today. At work, a lot of responsibility is going to be thrown towards you today, and you might think that you can’t keep up with tasks, but your excellent working skills are going to help you take the lead and get the job done quickly and efficiently.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.