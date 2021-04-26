Horoscope for April 26 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Aries will be surrounded by happiness, Virgos will feel dull

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will be blessed by the moon and happiness will be all around you. This will help you in being more productive at the job. You will be faced with some domestic decisions which might require budgeting. You are advised to control your meetings with other people as these are very unprecedented times.

Taurus

Work related travel might come up, but you will have to take the call if you’re ready to go out during these times or not. You might feel upset due to the health of one of your parents. Siblings may call for your help today. Colleagues will help you in finishing your tasks.

Gemini

Past investments are likely to bring some losses today. You will be surrounded by friends all throughout the day, and work might be put on the back burner. Singles will feel attracted to a past love. Married couples are likely to start planning a successful future with each other.

Cancer

You are likely to meet someone new today who will bring gains in your work life. Students are urged to focus on their futures today. The day will be full of happiness and monetary gains from past investments are also on the way. Spend some time cleaning up your room.

Leo

Health issues will be under control today. Problems with parents will be resolved. Money issues won’t be a huge matter anymore and work will go smoothly. It’s a good day for you Leo, it’s best if you use it to its advantage and get a lot of risky tasks done.

Virgo

You might feel dull due to lack of sleep today and this will affect your work. Take help from subordinates so your project doesn’t mess up. Your domestic life might be slightly strained as you and your family will have differences in opinions. Lovers might face a short-term breakup.

Libra

Good luck is coming your way. Job seekers will find the right people to work with. Business will bring in profit. Health issues won’t be a problem anymore. Lovers will find themselves connecting with each other better than before. Students will be able to concentrate better than ever.

Scorpio

Good news from relatives is going to make you happy today. Colleagues at work might make your tasks harder for you and superiors might be disappointed. Your spouse will find themselves in trouble, where you will have to go help them out. Keep away from investing in electronics today.

Sagittarius

Domestic issues will keep you busy today. Moving house might be a topic of conflict at home. Work will go smoothly and you won’t be required at the office as much. Subordinates will help out with work well. If you’ve invested in stocks, they might be going into a loss. It’s best to keep things in check today.

Capricorn

Music will be your saviour today. You will find yourself looking for a relaxed environment to work in. Your day will be away from your family. Socialising with friends is strongly in the cards today. Lovebirds are advised to keep patience, as conflict might be common today, but it’s nothing that won’t be solved.

Aquarius

You will be busy with a charity project today. Parents will admire what you’ve been doing with your career lately and will express pride for you. Your boss will hand over more responsibilities to you. Creativity might not be the strongest suit today, so get your mechanical tasks out of the way first.

Pisces

The family business will bring up some conflict at home today. Your parents might not necessarily support your decisions. Job seekers will find better jobs by taking a break from the search today. Quarrels between siblings will be resolved.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.