Horoscope for April 29 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminis learn to let go, Scorpios will receive good news from office!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Quit playing around the edges and stall out what necessities are doing in your life. The Sun's move into your work territory tomorrow implies you should now hunker down and do the seemingly insignificant details that can make your huge dreams materialize.

Taurus

Try things out with a couple of generally safe advances. Focus on the signs and flag, for all isn't what it appears. Doubt is justified today as you may get some cruel criticism or calming news. Think about where you are put more in dream than what's really occurring.

Gemini

People around you will make mistakes, but you will have to learn to let it go. Family problems will be resolved. Health issues might arise with a sibling, so it's best to check up on them today. Be thankful for all the things you have today.

Cancer

You will receive good news in terms of business and work. Someone new might catch your eye on the love front. It’s time to move on from your past love. The weather might affect your productivity. Investments in property is a good call today.

Leo

You will be able to find a good balance between expenses and savings today. Family issues will be resolved with the help of effective communication. A work promotion might come towards you. Love will also be in the air for singles.

Virgo

Your staff will be able to help you resolve any work related issues. Your boss will find your leadership skills commendable. At home you will find yourself indulging in junk food. Your siblings will call you for some help. Investments are advised to be checked on, especially in stocks.

Libra

Your communication skills are going to help you in resolving all problems at work and in your personal life. You will have to be polite around others. Your parents will notice you struggling at work and might offer to help you. Education is in the cards for those looking to pursue it.

Scorpio

You might feel the need to be alone today. Work from home is going to help you keep yourself sane and not meet others. Your partner might be annoyed due to you wanting to be alone. By the end of the day, some good news from the office will come your way.

Sagittarius

Indulging in love might not be the best option today. Focus on your work and a promotion will be coming your way. Family gatherings will keep you busy during the evenings. It’s best to follow your intuition today when it comes to health.

Capricorn

Don’t rush into things today. You will have to analyse a strong situation at work today. Your partner will help you out with work stress. Singles are likely to gather in the same place and meet someone they might like at a social event. Kids will be focused on their education and good results will be gained.

Aquarius

New sources of income will come your way. Your partner in life might be your new partner in business. Any health issues with parents will be resolved today. A new hobby, something creative, will get you going and keep your mind occupied to the most.

Pisces

Past mistakes will come back today, especially in the love sector. At work, your bosses will want you to focus on multiple projects at a time. Your health is in good shape today and you will be able to get a lot done. At the end of the day, you will unwind with a loved one.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.