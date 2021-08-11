Horoscope for August 11 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: You will experience domestic harmony Virgos, clean up your work space Pisceans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You are blessed today. Love is in the air for singles. Couples will find themselves connecting more and more with their partner today. Your professional life will get better. Colleagues and staff will take your opinions seriously.

Taurus

You have a positive energy surrounding you today which will make everyone around you happy. Work will move on smoothly and you will finish in a timely manner. A little bit of socialising with friends is required.

Gemini

The start of your day might be dull, but with the support of friends and family, you will find your day getting better. Work will be a little stressful but it’s nothing you can’t handle. It’s a good day to focus on your wellbeing. Try meditating after work.

Cancer

You might be slightly indecisive today, but that will change with the blessings of elders. Singles are advised to keep their hearts open to others around them. Monetary gains from previous investments are coming your way.

Leo

You will be so caught up with social events that you won’t have time for yourself at all. Work will also feel like a social event today, with many meetings coming your way. Remember to take charge!

Virgo

You will feel happy and healthy today and this will reflect in your work and at home. Expect a lot of domestic harmony today. Work will also go smoothly and people will respect your decisions.

Libra

Socialising might not be in the cards today, as you need to spend some time with yourself. It’s important to introspect and see if what you’re doing is what you really want. Are you looking to get out of your house? Take a short stroll to make you feel better.

Scorpio

Your day will be happy. Expect quick decision-making at work - which will show your superiors your management skills. Parents’ health issues will be resolved. Your spouse might have planned something exciting for you.

Sagittarius

You will be busy on the work front, which will result in a lot of tiredness from your end. Family is expecting you to spend time with them today. Health issues will not be a bother today. However, try to eat as healthy as possible.

Capricorn

You will see a lot of gains in business, especially from past investment. Those working a job will find themselves one step closer to a promotion. If you’re looking to move houses, then today is the right time to start looking. Don’t forget to show your partner your appreciation for them today.

Aquarius

No matter how much you try to relax today, something or the other is going to keep you busy. Your parents will require your attention, and so will work. In times like these, it’s best to manage your day accordingly. Singles should definitely start looking out more.

Pisces

You will hear good news in terms of profession. If you’re looking to travel, make sure it’s somewhere nearby you. Clean up your living and working space today for the good energies to flow in.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.