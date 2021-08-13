Horoscope for August 13 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Refrain from making decisions Arians, workout Cancerians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You might be in an irrational state of mind today. Try not to make any decisions by yourself in this state. In good news, your financial position is going to rise today. You’re either going to stumble upon some large finances, or you might get offered a promotion. But don’t spend it all in one place.

Taurus

If you’ve been denying yourself of rest and downtime, then today is the day to put that on top of the list. Make sure you’re taking breaks to rest your mind so you don’t get blocked creatively. On the other hand, it’s a good day to learn something new at work. Try to find something different than what you usually do and build your skillset in that.

Gemini

Avoid taking up any new tasks and meeting new people as the decisions you’ll end up making regarding this won’t be of your best interest. Instead, focus on yourself and see what you can do to grow. In the evening, you will find yourself indulging in some romantic banter with your partner. Remember, it’s just banter and some fun, so don’t take it too seriously and just enjoy the night.

Cancer

You’re going to be forced to make choices about something you’re not ready to face as yet. Before you get hyper and scared, just remember that deep down inside, you know what you want. You should also take some time out to workout today, as with Covid cases rising, you might want to keep a check on your immunity.

Leo

Watch your wallet today Leo. You might have finances in the backend, but you need to save that for a rainy day. When it comes to work, you’re going to be shining today. Your superiors are going to notice the effort you’re putting in. Try to unwind today by spending time with your parents.

Virgo

You haven’t been feeling inspired lately. Find something that has inspired you before and go back to it. If not, then take a walk in fresh nature and you’ll find the ideas and answers you’re looking for. Don’t beat yourself up over the block you’re having. Everyone goes through it, it’s only human.

Libra

It’s time for a pause Libra, but not from work. You need to take a breather from socializing and focus on your career today. If you’ve been meaning to make a big purchase, probably something like a car, then it’s best to start working on it today as your financial luck is at an all-time high. All the best.

Scorpio

Step out of your comfort zone and try something new in your personal life. By this, we mean pick up a new hobby, perhaps swimming? At work, try to focus on the projects handed over to you. You’re in too much of a rush for a promotion, but these things take time, so it's better to do what is told, and eventually the bigger picture will come to you.

Sagittarius

Don’t push yourself too hard today by thinking about past mistakes. Instead, take a step back and look at all that you have achieved for yourself and your family. It’s a good day to reconcile with someone from the past, this could be a friend, or maybe a lover? But be careful and don’t get attached too quickly.

Capricorn

Instead of worrying about a missed opportunity from the past, focus on the future. You can work for better results and things will be fine. If you’re feeling particularly down today, then go and meditate. You might feel very anxious because your mind is full for no reason at all.

Aquarius

Love is going to walk towards you today, but it’s up to you whether you accept it or not. Look at the pros and cons, is it worth the risk? At work, you might want to go the opposite way and actually take some risks. Taking risks will help you in building yourself up for a promotion at work.

Pisces

You’re usually very lucky when it comes to business, and today isn’t going to be any different. However, you might want to focus a little on your health. Health might not be on your side so you’ll have to take care a little more than usual. Supportive friends and family are going to make life extremely easy for you as well and you’ll be in a good place mentally.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.