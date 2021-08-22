Horoscope for August 22 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Avoid making investments in assets Taureans, dress up properly Capricorns

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will feel more connected with your spiritual being today and would want to visit some religious place. At home you will find yourself connecting with your family more than usual. Work will be relaxed.

Taurus

You are advised to avoid making investments in assets. It’s better to focus on yourself today and see what you can do to keep your mind calm. Try taking a day off from work for yourself.

Gemini

Due to lack of communication, many people at work might misunderstand you and your words will be taken in the wrong way. However, at home your day will be peaceful as your partner will show you love and kids will want to spend time with you.

Cancer

You are going to be full of energy today and will find yourself socialising with friends and family. Work will run smoothly, with your colleagues helping you every step of the way. Any issues with your partner will be resolved.

Leo

It’s a good day for your finances. Previous investments are going to bring in gains. If you want to start a new venture then today is the right day to do so. Spend some time with your partner today. Singles should step out of their comfort zone for one night and meet someone new.

Virgo

You might feel a little dull today, so it’s best to stay inside and take care of your health. Work won’t be very stressful so you will be able to manage it easily. Students are advised to focus on their studies today for the best results in the future.

Libra

Previously postponed projects at work will now be put in place once again. With the help of elders' blessings, you will be able to conquer any obstacle that comes your way. Disputes between families will be resolved.

Scorpio

You are extremely enthusiastic today, which is making you fuel up your energy in your workplace. Love birds will find themselves planning for a weekend getaway. Singles will have a lot of time to meet their friends and perhaps make a connection with someone.

Sagittarius

You’re in an energetic mood today. Going for a hike sounds like a good option. Investments in property are sounding good right about now. Focus on what comes next for you in life. Where do you want to settle? And start working towards that goal.

Capricorn

Make a list of everything you want to get done today and things will be faster. You might have to show authority at work today. A secret admirer is hiding behind the curtains, waiting for you to notice them. Make sure you look properly!

Aquarius

Love might not be in the air today, but new friendships are in order. You are advised to take a day off from work and focus on spending time with your family. Previous investments might not bring many gains. If you’re looking to make new investments, you’re advised to wait for a while.

Pisces

Your confidence will reflect in your way of working today, which will make colleagues respect you even more. At home you and your family will start making plans for a vacation. Kids might require your attention more than usual.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.