Horoscope for August 23 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Emotional strength is all yours today Cancerians, slow down Virgos

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

The passion you’ve been waiting for in your love life is going to find its way to you today. You don’t like to get into serious relationships unless they’re truthful and passionate. This won’t be a point of worry today as whoever enters your life is going to have pure intentions towards you. Open yourself up to them.

Taurus

Your biggest motivation is the series of your own thoughts. Meditate today to let the positivity flow through your soul. Forget about little goals and start thinking big to motivate yourself to reach your final step. You’re almost there, you just need a little push and you’re the only one who can give yourself that push.

Gemini

Today is going to bring a lot of different activities in your life Gemini. You’ll be put to the test in all aspects relating work, love and activities. Remember to stay focused and have some confidence in yourself. You can overcome anything you want as long as you put your mind to it. Find time to sit alone and map out your way of work. This will give you a clearer picture of what you want and will boost your confidence as well.

Cancer

Emotional strength is all yours today. Today you’re in a strong mindset where you can get anything you want. If you’ve been dealing with something emotionally, you’re finally going to get over it today. It’s a good day for you to portray your strength and be the pillar of your family or relationship. Put some faith in yourself like others have faith in you.

Leo

You’re going to be playful and in a good mood today. Put this feeling to use, enjoy your day and have fun. Your positivity is going to spread around you and vibe into others, making you the center of attention. Everyone is going to love your energy today. It’s your day to receive the attention you’ve been wanting for a while, and now you have it.

Virgo

Slow down today. You’ve been feeling slightly troubled and that feeling might remain today. Instead of rushing into things, try to take a few hours off and meditate for a while. This will calm you down and help you clear your mind. It’s the refresher you need after the past few stressful days you’ve been having.

Libra

Today is your lucky day. Whatever you touch, whatever you want, whatever you’ve been working towards will be yours today. If there’s something you’ve wanted for a long time, guess what, you won’t have to wait any longer. The stars are aligned towards you today, giving you whatever you’ve been yearning for. So congratulations, enjoy your day of receiving.

Scorpio

Even though you’re confident, you still lack skills in expressing yourself, and your partner can’t seem to figure you out. Don’t assume that your partner will know exactly how you’re feeling about them. Try to express your feelings to them by talking or putting on a small gesture that they might enjoy. This will bring you closer together.

Sagittarius

You need to relax Sag. You’ve been too hyper and all over the place lately. Instead of rushing to do things and finding new things to peak your interest, stay at home and shut your eyes. You need to meditate today to bring back the serenity in your life that seems to have disappeared.

Capricorn

You’ve always been the master of silence when it comes to your emotions, but today isn’t the day to do it. You need someone Cap, and it’s time you open up to someone. You might be feeling overwhelmed and keeping those feelings in you isn’t going to help. Try talking to someone about how you feel. This will put you at peace.

Aquarius

Keep calm today. You have way too many ideas jumping out of your mind, however they might not all be beneficial. Instead of sharing them with the world, keep them to yourself. If you’re too bothered by it, then have a meditation session by yourself to keep you away from your thoughts and ideas.

Pisces

Unexpected good news is coming your way. You’ve been in a weird position lately, where you haven’t received good news, but nothing bad is going on either. However, today you’ll receive some good news which will change your mood completely. Be ready for this because your day is about to get better.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.