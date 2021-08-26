Horoscope for August 26 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Focus on your appearance Cancerians, confess your feelings Scorpions

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You may have to say goodbye to dinners out every night and hello to cost-effective home-cooked meals for a while. On the plus side, lucrative work opportunities will flow your way for the next four weeks. Polish up your professional profiles and materials so you can greet them enthusiastically!

Taurus

Desire, want, love: What ISN'T beating inside you? In case you're seeing someone, it’s important to communicate today. Single? It's not the greatest night to meet new individuals. Invest in a good property today.

Gemini

Divert yourself with a vivid work venture or home-cleaning mission. In the event that you need an awkward discussion with somebody, don't rationally practice it endlessly; simply give your opinion and be finished with it. Odds are, the expectation is the most exceedingly awful part!

Cancer

In spite of the fact that many invested individuals will be attracted to you during this appealing trip, you'll additionally need time to appreciate your very own conversation. Focus on your appearance today, and you will attract a lover. Gains from future investments are possible.

Leo

Pause for a moment to restore your brain, body and soul before giving everything a chance to go out. Work on yourself and on your thoughts - both at work and at home. This self-care respite will possibly make your splendid arrangements that greatly improve when you return to them tomorrow.

Virgo

Students, put resources into preparing that will enable you to jump into another class. As of now have a few achievements to boast about? An epic birthday gathering could be the ideal event to meet new people. If you're feeling somewhat depleted by all the late spring's serious travels, dedicate the following a month to individual rebuilding.

Libra

Regardless of your affection for agreement and reasonable play, you may face a bit of uncertainty. It's likewise conceivable that you could get captured in others' crossfire. Watch where you walk since somebody could be attempting to control you into favoring one side. Professional growth is bound to come to you today - especially with new projects on the way.

Scorpio

If you’re dating someone, it’s best to keep your feelings straight out on the table and talk about how you’re feeling. Moreover, your professional growth might come to you at an unexpected time. It’s best to focus on what’s best for you in terms of career. Health issues will be resolved.

Sagittarius

Quit turning in circles. The moon in your extraordinary eighth house may leave you fixating to the point of uneasiness. Keep in mind: You can't control what befalls you, simply your response. On the off chance that you feel troubled, connect with yourself spiritually, and try meditating for a while.

Capricorn

Open your brain to a match who falls outside your typical "type." Something new could help you better. Work might be very smooth today, as you will not have a lot of tasks on your list. It’s best to take this as a day to cleanse yourself of all stress.

Aquarius

Focus on what comes next for you. Are you looking to expand professionally? Or do you want to settle down? Work along those lines. Domestic issues will be sorted today and there will be lots of harmony at home. It’s best to get a short workout in order to keep your body going.

Pisces

Not everyone will be pleased by you, and that’s okay. It’s best to focus on yourself and please yourself first. At the office, you will find yourself being appreciated by many around you. Try to find some time to meditate to keep the mind calm.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.