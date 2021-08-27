Horoscope for August 27 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Express your feelings Arians, get work done Capricorns

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

People around you might end up being very difficult today and this might get you a little on the angry side. It’s okay to express your feelings and share with them how they are making you feel, but there’s no point in getting angry and annoyed. Mixing fire with fire only causes a bigger fire.

Taurus

Your emotions are going to be everywhere today. You’ll find yourself worrying about every aspect of life for no reason at all. The best thing to do today would be to lay back and relax, making sure you don’t let anything bother you. Try clearing your task list if possible.

Gemini

It’s okay to let go at times. You don’t need to hold grudges for everything. People around you are bound to make mistakes, and you should find it in yourself to forgive and forget. Remember when you made mistakes and were forgiven? It’s your turn now.

Cancer

It’s important to be thankful today. You might feel like you don’t have everything you want, but look around, you have way more than others do - and sometimes all you need to do is take a step back and be thankful. So spend your day enjoying life and rejoicing whatever you have.

Leo

Today is a good day to reach out to your emotional side. You’ve been too mechanical lately, and that’s not helping you, or the people around you. It’s best to share your feelings with others and be open about what you’re thinking. This will help people understand you better.

Virgo

You’re going to find yourself with a new enthusiasm for life - and people are going to recognise it. People around you are going to catch onto your enthusiasm, and there is going to be an overall positive vibe. So enjoy the day.

Libra

You’re going to be beaming with energy today. It’s a good day to finish off tasks you’ve been leaving and procrastinating towards. If you put your mind into it, then you’ll be able to tackle your to-do list very easily today. Good luck libra.

Scorpio

You might be let down by someone close to you today. However, don’t let this get to you too much. Yes, you’re hurt, but you need to realise that there is much more to life than you’re thinking of right now. So don’t worry, this too will pass.

Sagittarius

Your energy is on an all time high today. You’ll find yourself distracted from work and wanting to do things that you enjoy. However, remember that it’s important to get done with your work first - before going ahead and enjoying your day. But try to make your work what you enjoy, and things will be great.

Capricorn

You might not like being the center of attention, but today you’re going to find yourself in the center of everything. Your plate is going to be full with people asking you for advice and taking your help in their tasks. Make sure you get your tasks out of the way before you go ahead and save the world.

Aquarius

Today you’ll realise how important work is to you. You’ve been overlooking your work and that’s not good. This is what feeds you, and this is where you’re headed. So today you will be able to open your eyes to the positive side of your workplace.

Pisces

People around you aren’t going to be as helpful as you need them to be today. Don’t let yourself down because of this. Remember that you’re a strong person who can handle their own problems themselves. So analyse the things that you need help with and try to sort them out by yourself. You can do it.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.