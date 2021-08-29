Horoscope for August 29 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Save money Leos, avoid socializing Capricorns

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Weird things might happen today and whatever you’ve been hoping for will fall in place. This might leave you in some type of shock, but this is how things were meant to be. Don’t think too much into it and just accept the good that is coming to you. You deserve it after so many months of hardwork and things not falling into place for you.

Taurus

Travel somewhere you haven’t ever been, and do it alone. You’re an introvert when it comes to relaxing and that’s a good thing for you. Make travel plans alone where you can go and spend time with yourself. You might also want to explore a new place just to get a fresh breath of air. Take good photographs, enjoy a drink by the poolside because you could use a vacation.

Gemini

All your friends and family are going to be gathered at one single event. Introduce everyone because the people in your life are going to get along with each other perfectly. Divide your time between your friends and family and give them both equal attention. You might also end up being the center of attention today, so don’t be surprised.

Cancer

You’re glowing with positive vibes today and others around you are noticing it distinctively. People will compliment you on your looks and your attitude today. This will keep you happy for the entire day and give you the self confidence you’ve lost lately. Enjoy this compliment filled day and remember that you’re worth much more than you think you are.

Leo

Financially things will be looking good for you, however, someone close to you might need your finances for some urgent help. Remember that they were there for you in your tough times. Don’t let your ego take over you and offer the help you can give. However, make sure you don’t give it all away. Save some for yourself because in the end, it’s your hard earned money.

Virgo

A lot of responsibility is going to be thrown at you today. You might think this is because you’re being targeted, but it’s solely because the people around you trust you to manage and lead things correctly. Don’t get overwhelmed by so much work. Just have faith in yourself and you’ll be able to get it all done smoothly.

Libra

It’s going to be a day filled with good news today. From the work front, family front, friends front, and whatever else you can think of, you’re going to receive good news. It can be something materialistic as well. You will also be offered presents today by family members you haven’t met in a while. Overall it’s a good day for you as you’ll be receiving a lot of love from everywhere.

Scorpio

Your spirits might not be at the highest point today. However, you’re very determined to do things today. This is going to work out in your favour. Even though your energy is low, you will end up doing everything that is lined up in your list. If you get too tired, take a break. Don’t force your body to things your mind isn’t ready to do. It’s okay to postpone things for the best results.

Sagittarius

Staying active is the key to life. You might feel lazy and tired today, and that’s completely okay. However, don’t let your lethargic attitude intrude into your workspace. Make sure you get everything done on time as this will reflect on you and people will notice if you’re not working. Drink juices and eat fruits to bring your energy up during the day.

Capricorn

You’re someone who people always want to be around, however, today it’s best to stay alone. You might be feeling low and angsty today. Being around others will just aggravate your anger and anxiety. Try not to be too social today as you might burst out at others for no reason. Sit home, meditate and get some sleep. You’ve been quite sleep deprived due to work lately.

Aquarius

A sit down talk with a loved one will clear out all the issues that have been forming for a while. Your thoughts might have been miscommunicated to this person and this has created friction between the two of you for a while. It’s best to explain your side today and understand what they want to say as well so everything gets sorted.

Pisces

You will look at life in a new light today. All the negativity in you will run out and you will be beaming with positivity. Things that you haven’t been able to do or look at in a good way will change for you today. It’s a good day for you Pisces. Take this as an opportunity to start something new that you’ve been scared to do.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.