Horoscope for August 30 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: It is okay to be different Taurians, take rest from work Scorpions

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You have a lot of confidence today. Channel that energy in your workplace today and your work will go smoothly. People around you will appreciate what you’re doing as long as you believe in yourself. Don’t go around pleasing others. First please yourself and you’ll feel great about things.

Taurus

Your way of working might be very different from what others are doing, but that doesn’t mean you’re doing the wrong thing. If you think that you’re going on a different route, trust yourself to do the right thing. The best thing to do today is to explain your approach to others when asked. Don’t get intimidated by others, being different is a good thing. It’s your skill and you know how to do it right.

Gemini

Take all of your anger and aggression from work and put it all into a workout session. Work has been stressing you out for a while since there’s a lot to do and you’re single handedly working on everything. But a workout session will help you get rid of all the pent up tension you’ve been holding inside of you.

Cancer

You have a very renewed energy towards your work/education today. You’re not usually the one who loves to work, but today you’re beaming with ideas and looking forward to working on new projects. Others will appreciate your enthusiasm. However, don’t force what you want done on others. Take other people’s views into consideration as well and work coherently for best results.

Leo

You’re in a position of great power workwise Leo. Everyone around you and under you is going to look up to you. All you need to do is give out instructions and things will be done exactly how you want them to be done. Your leadership skills will prevail and everyone at the office will end up loving your vibes today.

Virgo

Others might be pressuring you regarding your work. Don’t fall under that pressure though. Keep doing what you think is right and what works for you. The successful results will make others realise that what you were doing was actually right. Take a break and then get back to work and you’ll perform best.

Libra

Even if you don’t end up going to work today, try to work from home. You’ve been given an immense amount of responsibilities which you need to take care of. It’s okay if you want to do it from the comfort of your home, but make sure those things are done so nothing is blamed on you.

Scorpio

Keep all career related thoughts out of your head today. You already have a lot on your plate in your personal life, you don’t need your work life to get in the way of it. It’s okay to take a break from work sometimes and focus on what’s happening in your personal life. You can get back to work any other time. For today, stay out of it.

Sagittarius

People around you are going to be encouraging you today. This is going to give confidence to do the things that are assigned to you. You will be swift and smart at your work today and this won’t go unnoticed. Your superiors will look at your outcomes and reward you with an increment. Continue working with confidence and things will look up for you.

Capricorn

Show off your skills today. Everyone already knows you’re good at what you do, but you might want to display it publically today. You deserve the recognition and even though you might not want it, it’s the best opportunity for you to show your bosses the work you’re doing is putting a great impact on the company.

Aquarius

A work-related issue might bring some distance between you and someone close. Avoid mixing business and pleasure today. Focus on one thing, it doesn’t matter what you’ll be focusing on. But don’t try multitasking as it will not work out for you today.

Pisces

Your upfront attitude is going to help you reach great heights today. You’re going to be able to point out the things that are going wrong at your workplace and the people around you will realise your potential and appreciate you for it. Keep going and keep working this way and you’ll receive good fruits.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.