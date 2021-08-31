Horoscope for August 31 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Stay positive Sagittarians, Fame and fortune are yours Aquarians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You’re bound to have a great time today, that is if you plan things right. Sometimes being spontaneous works, but sometimes, like today, you need to make sure you know what you’re doing. Whether it’s at work or at home, make sure you write down what you need to do, what you’re going to do first, and what you’re going to end your day with. A planned day will be fun and stress free.

Taurus

Your thoughts are the only things letting you down right now. You’re thinking too much about things that don’t matter. Instead of fretting over the little things, try to focus on the bigger picture. Dropped your spoon today? Don’t take it to heart. Weren’t able to finish a project? Don’t worry, tomorrow is a new day. The more you let things get to you, the harder your day will be. Instead, focus on your ultimate goal and find time to meditate.

Gemini

Today you’ll have the opportunity to show others what you’re really made of. A lot of times, people might think you don’t have it in you, but as the day comes to an end, they’re going to think differently. You will be able to show off your skills at work, and at home as well. People will start looking up to you today.

Cancer

What you’ve been waiting for is going to come to you today. You’ve held a great deal of patience for a while now, and it’s all going to pay off. So today, sit back and relax and let the good things come to you. It’s your time to shine.

Leo

Keep one thing in mind today; everything you do makes a difference. People around you are watching you, and they are probably looking up to you. So when you’re making decisions today, keep in mind that they affect others around you. On the other hand, you might want to start investing in a long-term property which will help you in building your fortune in the future.

Virgo

Music helps the soul, and you could use the help today. You might be feeling a little lost, but there’s nothing a positive mindset and some good music can’t solve. Spend some time on your own, and think about what’s happening inside of you, why you’re feeling what you’re feeling. By the end of the day, you’ll feel much lighter.

Libra

Some memories are always there to be remembered, and today, one of those memories is going to come back to you. You will find yourself engaging in an activity that you haven’t done in a while. This is going to keep you energized all day and spread positive vibes throughout you.

Scorpio

Your vibe is very attractive today. People are going to be coming to you back and forth, and you will find yourself being the center of attention. It’s a good day to put your best foot forward and show people that you’re definitely an important person in their lives. You might also attract a stray lover, so keep your eyes and heart open.

Sagittarius

You need to realize that whatever goes wrong is because you have negative thoughts about it. Today is all about spreading positivity and being positive. A great way to do this is meditating, and writing down some affirmations. Make yourself believe that you’re happy and that you’re doing well - and this will surely turn into reality.

Capricorn

You don’t open up to people easily, but when you do, it’s a special bond. However, today you need to be even more careful than you already are. Someone might be trying to use you in the wrong way, and you are likely to get hurt because of that. But that doesn’t mean you close yourself up all over again. This is just one person. Try to ignore this instance and focus on other things today.

Aquarius

Fame and fortune are yours today. More people around you are going to know who you are, especially at work. You are also most likely to gain a financial increment at work today. It’s a good day to be you, so make sure you enjoy it and take advantage of it.

Pisces

You’re doing great financially Pisces, but your emotional strength is deteriorating as time goes by. This is because you’re depending on others. Today, spend some time and focus on being independent and know that in the end, it’s everyone for themselves. Once the expectations go away, happiness will find its way to you.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.