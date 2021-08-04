Horoscope for August 4 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Health issues will be resolved Librans, focus on your work Pisceans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your way of thinking will be positive today, which will bring in good energy around your home and workplace. You will also find yourself inclined towards a religious path. Singles are advised to focus on themselves today.

Taurus

You might be distracted from work, but with the support of your superiors, you will find yourself succeeding throughout the day. You will also experience domestic harmony at home, with everyone getting along and agreeing to things. Lovers, make sure to spend some time with your partners.

Gemini

If you have your own business, expect a big deal to come through. Those searching for a job will succeed in finding great opportunities. Meditation is advised to keep the mind calm. Students should think about their further education.

Cancer

The blessings of elders will bring you patience and virtue in your life today. If something is not working out at the office, ask for help from a colleague. Communication between partners will be transparent today, sorting out all previous issues.

Leo

You might feel pressure at work today, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. In fact, sometimes, working under pressure helps. Students need to take a break from their constant studying. Travelling is not advised today.

Virgo

You’re blessed by the moon today and this will keep your energies up all day. Singles should get ready to meet someone special today. A quarrel at the workplace could hinder the day’s productivity. However, a 10 minute meditation session will keep your mind calm.

Libra

Any health issues you were facing will be resolved today. Friends and family will support you with your new job ventures. A lover might be peeking from the corner - so make sure you have your eye out for your secret admirer.

Scorpio

You will be busy with domestic issues today, with a focus on your kids. Students might face a distraction when it comes to education. Singles should step out of their comfort zone and meet someone new.

Sagittarius

Work might get you a little hyped up and angry today, but make sure not to burst out on others. Your family will want your attention a little more than expected today. Singles are advised to stay away from new love today.

Capricorn

You will have inner strength to conquer all obstacles that come your way. Work will be busy with you taking over a new project. Students are advised to start looking for places for higher education. Focus on yourself more than anyone today.

Aquarius

You will be busy with your family today. Those in business will see gains from past deals. If you’re looking to invest, today is a good day to do it. Find some time for yourself amongst the chaos of family gatherings. Lovers are likely to go through a slight rough phase - but nothing that can’t be solved.

Pisces

You are blessed by the moon today - which will make your day a very happy one. Focus on your work and see if you can show your superiors all your hard work. You will also be able to communicate well with your partner - which will resolve any previous issues.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.