Horoscope for December 10, 2020: Check prediction for Cancer, Libra, Virgo, and other sun signs here

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - You are getting tighter with someone who really gets you all hot and bothered, but things might be going too quickly. Today, you should turn down the heat a little bit. It's more important than ever to retain your individual identity. Too many details could overwhelm them and create too much tension. Don't worry. Cooling things off will only help this fun phase last longer.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - You have a good sense of who you are right now and you're not threatened by anyone else. The only exception to this reaction might be in the presence of an insecure authoritative figure who's overcompensating. You may find it amusing, but just don't show it!

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - Today, a jolt of new life could be injected into one of your less pleasant relationships. You'll suddenly start to see this person in a new light, and you might even discover that the two of you have something unique in common. You are changing, and the people in your life will start changing, too.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Going over your budget every once in a while is fine, so don't beat yourself up if a recent credit card statement has you hyperventilating. It is okay you can't avoid splurging every now and then. Nevertheless, you should still be choosy about what you spend your money on. If you let down your guard too much, you could get taken for a ride.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Today if you feel you are getting a frosty chill from someone who's usually warm and sweet just ask them if something is wrong. But if they tell you "nothing," don't push it. Respect their boundaries and assume that if they wanted to talk to you about something, they just missed a perfect opportunity to do so. You will have too much of your own stuff to deal with.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - A friend may tell you that you need to learn to be more flexible but you are about as flexible as they come. Moreover, you are smart enough to know just how far to bend over backwards without losing your credibility. When you face a disagreement, don't succumb to pressure from people who want you to meet them more than halfway.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - It's good to keep your hopes high, but you also have to know when it's time to admit the reality of a situation. Renewal is in the air right now, so if you can just hold on and stay motivated, you will enjoy a change of tide that will sweep in a much happier era in your life.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - Today it's time for you step into the role of a player player with more confidence and lead people where you think they need to go. They're waiting for you to take charge. Don't be afraid to flex your muscles. You have the right ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - Group travel is in your future, so start brainstorming a few ideas about where you want to go. You can ask all your people and see what kind of an adventure everyone's in the mood for. Your charm and confidence are at an all-time high. You will be a powerful leader today.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - You'll get the credit you deserve, although someone else might be wondering why they weren't singled out as well. While you might have sympathy for their situation you can't take on this battle for them. So don't feel guilty that you aren't sharing the limelight with them now.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Take a second before you act on any of your impulses today. If you act too quickly right now, you could end up regretting it. Things haven't completely gelled just yet, and if you jump at something or someone too abruptly, you could create a tense situation. Wait for more information to come in about that job, person, or opportunity.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - In your professional life, it's time for you to step away from the corner and push yourself into the forefront. Don't worry that your boss won't like what you say. The fact that you contribute is more important than what you're saying right now. But you need more control over your shyness it so that you can shove it aside if it's holding you back.