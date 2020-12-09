Horoscope for December 9, 2020: Check prediction for Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other sun signs here

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Today someone will annoy you with their hemming and hawing and not getting to the point sooner. You will need to cut to the chase and ask them to tell you directly what they want. They might be surprised by your bold move, but they will probably be happy to know that you are ready to hear what they have to say.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - Today you will neep an eye on your temper and don't let it get to you even if someone is being rude or inconsiderate. It will not look and may even end up making you look bad. So be mindful of your role in every conversation, and try to be mutually respectful, not competitive. There will be another day for you to get things off your chest, just not today.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - It might help to let people know your opinion about things today. You will be in a position to speak up and will be saying the right thing at the right time! If you have a question during the middle of a long meeting, go ahead and ask it. Don't worry, chances are you will be asking something that others want to know as well. You may feel vulnerable in doing so but it will also put you in a leadership position.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Your recent victory might make you feel like showing off a little bit today, and that is fine. Just try to avoid doing it in front of people it might rub the wrong way. It is important to be sensitive about people who haven't had as much success as you. Being considerate of others isn't always convenient, but it is always appreciated.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - A confidence boost will not only do wonders for your reputation, it will also help you in the health department because when you feel good about yourself, you start feeling better in your body. And the best way to get the boost you need today is either to check a few things off your to-do list or meet head-on a challenge you've been avoiding. Accomplishments will remind you how capable and responsible you are. Go to bed tonight knowing you got stuff done!

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - It's good that you want to be organized, but you also need to leave some things to chance. Today, give up some control and let things happen without your intervention. Pass the reins over to someone whose ideas are just the ticket to liven up your social circle or work team. You will experience something new and give a friend a chance to shine!

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - Today the artist inside you will step up, unusual colors and interesting images will catch your eye. Write a poem or short story. Doodle, perform a sweet song on someone's voicemail. Share crayon time with your favorite child. Do whatever you can to get your artistry out into the world.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - Today the flattery you will receive will be completely genuine, so just leave your scepticism to dry accept what people have to say about you. Take each compliment you get and thank the giver for it. Your ego could use a growth spurt right now, so soak it all up.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - Do not be afraid to take risks especially right now when there's an exciting opportunity so close to your grasp. You have to go on a limb to get it! If you take away a little more security from your life, you will be led down a very exciting path. A positive and confident approach for the next few months of your life will help you deal with the changes.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - Today you might have to fight for some attention, you will just have to approach the person you want to talk to and make them hear you. It is time for you to get more aggressive if you want to get anywhere. Whether you want to start a new friendship or score some time with the boss, you'll have to be proactive. Don't be rude, but do be firm.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Your independence is important, but going your own way isn't always the best way to get somewhere in life. Sometimes it's much wiser to let yourself be led along by others as long as they're going in the right direction. When you are in a group, you have a support system and at least one other set of eyes to help you stay focused on the goal. Today, opt for a team environment whenever you can. Collaboration will not only be helpful, it will also be fun.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - Today you are in control, your practical side is out in full force, it will help you avoid temptation and stick to your diet! You're making real progress on a few goals, and you should be feeling a lot more energetic than usual. There's real momentum taking you through the day, and don't be surprised if it feels like time might get away from you. It's a day to drift along and be mellow.