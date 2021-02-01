Horoscope for February 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: It's a day for love and laughter for Librans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

You will start the month on a very positive note. Your energy levels are going to be extremely high today in all prospects of life. When it comes to your career, you might want to look into investing in a business venture, as this will bring you good luck today. At home, you will find yourself rolling in the comfort of your family, which is good. You’ll spend more time with them today, and this will bring you closer. Happiness is yours today, as long as you focus on what you want.

Taurus

You’re feeling pretty good today, especially since a lot of people might have complimented your looks and style. This is a sign that you need to take more risks and get creative. It’s a good day to share innovative ideas with your colleagues about the current project you’re working on. In the evening, unwind with a loved one. In fact, if you have the time, plan something special for your partner.

Gemini

Mystery is all yours today. People around you are going to try to understand you, but your mysterious personality is going to make that tough for them. The best thing to do today is get your ideas straight out in front of your colleagues, or else there might be some misunderstandings. Similarly, try to focus on being open with your family at home. Is there something you’ve been wanting to tell them but can’t? Well today is the day to do it. Meditate for a while to get the calmness flowing through you.

Cancer

Emotions are your strong suit, and today you’re going to have to put all of them in use. A loved one from your past might make a reappearance in your life today. This is going to create some sort of confusion in you, but think from your heart, and express your emotions truly. Your emotions could also help you at work today, as you’ll be interacting with a lot of clients, and sometimes, the emotional touch tends to help make a sale. So good luck Cancer.

Leo

Your tendency to move forward is going to be in full force today. You will be able to conquer whatever comes your way, especially in your personal life. Are you having trouble with your partner or a member of your family? Well, not to worry, because a little bit of communication is going to solve matters right away. On the other hand, work might be slightly stressful today, but it’s nothing the lion can’t overcome.

Virgo

You’re usually a people pleaser, but today you need to understand that you can’t be everyone’s best friend. However, you can take a step ahead and do things how you want them to. At work, instead of befriending your colleagues, take the lead on a project so promotion comes towards you. At home, put your foot down when decisions are being made. Make sure you have a say in things too, or else you might regret it later on.

Libra

Are you insecure of the way you look? Why Libra? You’re beautiful, and someone is hell-bent on making you realize that today. It’s a day of love and laughter both at work and after work. At work, you might find yourself flirting with a colleague. Don’t get scared, a little bit of healthy flirting never harmed anyone. By evening, you will find yourself attracted to a friend you never expected to be attracted to, and they are going to feel the same. Take the chance, maybe things will turn for the better.

Scorpio

You’re a daring person, and it’s time to put that into your work today. You’ve been stuck at the same position for a while, and now you need to grow. Go out of your way and talk to your superiors. See if you can take up something new, maybe lead a team of people? Spend some time with your friends as well. You might want to socialize to get rid of the career anxiety growing in you. Why worry Scorpio? Things are going to be fine!

Sagittarius

Today you’ll do best if you listen to others rather than giving your opinion. Sometimes, it’s best to understand and listen instead of speaking. At work, try to respect other people’s ideas and opinions. Your loved one at home might also have some new ideas for you regarding your current place of living. Even though you might not be up for a change, try to listen to them and keep an open mind. If you’re feeling anxious, go for a run to get the blood flowing.

Capricorn

You’ve been patient for too long. It’s time to get up and run today, both literally and metaphorically. Push your ideas and opinions forward and make sure others are listening to you today. Your decision making skills are at a major high, meaning whatever you say will surely work out. You might also find yourself attracted to someone at work, but before you make a move, think about this: are they really worth it? If yes, then go for it. If no, then Cap, you gotta wait, because a lot of good things are in store for you.

Aquarius

You will receive interesting news from your family. Don’t worry, it’s going to be all good. Perhaps someone in your family is getting married? This deserves a break huh? Take a break from work today and focus on yourself. Have a self-care day, make a little bit of a splurge if you wish to. Bottom-line, it’s going to be a good day.

Pisces

Your time to take the lead is here. Have you been feeling left out of things? Well, today this is going to change. Raise your voice in times of need today. If you feel like people are being unfair to you, then make sure that you tell them to their face. When you get home from work, you’re going to be in for a surprise. Perhaps a candle light dinner, or something even fancier!