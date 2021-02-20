Horoscope for February 20 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminis' romantic life may take a turn

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Have you been stepping back from things lately? You need inspiration and motivation Aries, and lucky for you, today you’re going to find it in all the right places. Things are going to fall in place for you and you’ll be able to be productive once again. So don’t worry, everything is going to be okay soon.

Taurus

Your intuition is strong today - so don’t ignore it. If you’re feeling strongly about a particular thing, make sure you act towards it. Everything that you’re thinking and guessing today is going to come true for you. So make sure you pay attention to what your mind and soul is telling you.

Gemini

Your romantic life is going to take a turn today. You’ve been high and dry for a long time now but that is going to change. Someone who has had their eye on you for a while is going to come along and express their feelings to you. It’s going to be a good day for you as your love life is going to be sparked up. Enjoy your day Gem.

Cancer

A lot of motivation is coming your way today Cancer. You’ve been feeling a little down, but today isn’t going to be like that. All those feelings of not wanting to do anything are going to go away and everything that you’re aiming for is going to receive the motivation it needs to go in full speed. So make sure you put on your running shoes, because you’re going to need them for the speed you’re going to run at.

Leo

The world is your oyster today. You might have been focusing on one particular thing for a while now, but today your interests are about to change. Time and the stars are on your side - so go ahead and explore new things you’ve been wanting to do. You might just find something that intrigues you more than your current task.

Virgo

Letting go of things can hurt, but it’s the best way to move on and start over. You might not want to leave the past in the past, but you have to let bygones be bygones or else your mind is not going to be at peace. Today, spend some time to forget what has happened in the past and focus on your present and your future.

Libra

Are you excited to show off the weird side of yourself but are a little skeptical about what people might think? Well don’t be. You’re good to go and show off whatever you want to. You don’t need to think about people and their reactions. There’s always going to be those people who don’t want the best for you, but you can’t let them affect you. So go on and be yourself.

Scorpio

Your star is rising today - so let’s just say it’s a good day to be a Scorpio. All the sectors of your life are going to bring themselves together and work out perfectly for you. You’ll feel like the day is completely in your hands; and it is. Don’t forget that everything you want is right in front of you. All you need to do is stretch your hands a little and pick it up.

Sagittarius

Everything is possible Sag. You’re feeling a little pessimistic today aren’t you? But what’s the need to be pessimistic? Everything is working out perfectly for you, and things are lining up exactly how you want them to. So put on your optimistic glasses and relax. There’s no need for negative thoughts.

Capricorn

For you, money might just grow on trees - as long as you know which tree to look at. Today, a large opportunity is going to land in your lap, and you’ll realise that it’s a lot more money than you’re earning now. If you’re open to doing this new project, then don’t hesitate at all and take it up. But don’t forget that you should always focus on your interests first, and the money will follow. So don’t just take it for the money.

Aquarius

Some days can be a total slump - and today is one of those days. You’re going to feel irritated and annoyed, so it’s best if you stay away from people and relax by yourself. You need some alone time and today is the best day to spend time with yourself. Read a book, watch a movie, cook something - and make sure you enjoy your day alone.

Pisces

Today is a great day to experiment. If you’ve been looking forward to trying something but have been too scared to do it, then today is a good day to get your hands dirty and try something new. It’s going to work out in your favour because you’ll end up finding things about yourself that you didn’t know. And who knows, you might just pick up a new interest.