Horoscope for February 21 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Librans should start believing in themselves

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Today’s moon is going to put you in a very experimental mood - however, it’s not the best day for you to be experimental. You have a lot going on today and it is best if you stick to that instead of trying out new things. You have enough on your plate, you don’t need to add more.

Taurus

You might feel the pressure of socialising today, however, you don’t have to give into it. If you don’t want to meet others, then stay at home and enjoy your night alone. There’s no harm in having some alone time if you really need it.

Gemini

Your instincts are rarely wrong Gem. If you’re feeling a certain way about something, then it’s best to go ahead and listen to yourself. You’re right about what you’re thinking and it is best if you don’t ignore it. If you were expecting something from someone, kill your expectations because that thing is not going to come to you today. Just do what you feel is right.

Cancer

Today the task handed over to you might seem beyond what you can do, however, that’s not the case. Once you take the first step in starting the task, you will find everything else very easy. Skill flows through you like a stream - so there’s no way you can’t achieve what you want. You just have to believe in yourself.

Leo

Today you might realise that you still have a long way to go from the bottom of the stairs. Don’t let this get you down though. You’re strong and you can pull through it. You just need to understand that things are not going to fall into place as fast as you thought they would. Give it time, and everything will work out exactly the way you want it to.

Virgo

There’s something inspirational about you that others are going to notice today. This is going to make people look up to you. You might even find others coming to you for advice, but remember that if you can’t offer the right advice, it’s best to pass it on to someone else. You’re going to be the leader for some people at work, so think twice before saying something.

Libra

Are you feeling intimidated by the people around you? This is because of lack of self confidence. You need to believe in yourself more. Spend some time looking into yourself and working towards self-love and self confidence. Find time to meditate to put your mind and soul at ease. Slowly, you’ll find yourself being comfortable with people around you.

Scorpio

Feel free to dive into things you’re interested in today - whether it’s work or personal. You always tend to focus on all your own tasks but you don’t usually enjoy them. Today, find your place in the world and enjoy what you want to. Luck is by your side.

Sagittarius

Today you’re going to be awarded the sense of responsibility that you’ve been looking for - and you deserve it. You’ve worked hard to reach where you’re at and you’re finally going to receive what is made for you. Make the most out of this and prove your skills to everyone around you so no one has the opportunity to undermine you.

Capricorn

Today you might not be excited about the things going on around you. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to ruin your mood about it and spoil your day. Sometimes, you need to learn how to adjust and do things according to what’s happening in your surroundings. Today is just one of those days.

Aquarius

You might find yourself competing with someone in a certain situation. You want to be at the top and so do they. There’s no harm in proving yourself and finding your way to the topmost part of the world. The best way to do this is to show kindness and skill, and no one can beat you.

Pisces

Letting go of things can hurt, but it’s the best way to move on and start over. You might not want to leave the past in the past, but you have to let bygones be bygones or else your mind is not going to be at peace. Today, spend some time to forget what has happened in the past and focus on your present and your future.