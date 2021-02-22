Horoscope for February 22 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Scorpions should socialize, Pisceans should stick to their ground

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Today is the day to move cautiously. Yes, you do like to be spontaneous at times, but today that’s not the way to move. Plan every move carefully and strategically, otherwise things might go down in the wrong way. Things need to be planned and executed today.

Taurus

A great day lies ahead of you. Today is going to be full of fun and frolic. You’ll find yourself socialising and attending events you don’t usually do. This is a good thing though, because you’re stepping out of your comfort zone and enjoying a different side of life.

Gemini

Today might be a moody day for you. You’re going to be going through a lot of emotions and this is going to leave you irritated and flustered. However, make sure you don’t throw your tantrums on others. It’s best to stay at home and enjoy a day with your television and bed.

Cancer

You have been feeling somewhat exhausted or disappointed with duties at work secures you. Why not take off someplace with a companion and perceive how things can function out for you? Parties may not be your thing yet doing so sometimes can make you feel loose and restored.

Leo

You’ve been stressed for the past few days, but today you’ll find that stress melting away. You’ll be in a very relaxed position, which will keep you happy and the people around you happy as well. Enjoy your day of being a happy little bubble.

Virgo

Recognizing your priorities is an important task for you today. You might be confused as to what to do first. List down everything so you know what needs to be done on priority. Without this, you’ll be a mess and you’ll not know what to do - and most of your day will go to waste.

Libra

You’re going to have to be the peacemaker between two people today. They’re going to come to you for advice and you’ll have to be the bigger person here and make the decision. Remember to be fair and don’t create more complications than there already are. Make sure you listen to both sides before making a decision.

Scorpio

It’s the perfect day for you to open your door. In simpler words, host a little get together, invite a few friends over and have some fun. Being stuck in front of your computer all day isn’t going to help you. Networking and socialising is the break you need.

Sagittarius

You’ll meet many people whose views might be different from yours - but that doesn’t mean that they are wrong. Don’t undermine what they are saying. Instead, take their opinions into consideration and watch your relationship build beautifully. It’s best to let everyone have their own opinions instead of forcing yours on them.

Capricorn

This might sound a bit weird - but your job today is to wake someone up. A friend of yours might need a little push to get up and get along with their day, and being the good friend you are, you’re going to have to give them that push. Don’t be overbearing though. Be gentle, and fun. It’s all in good spirit.

Aquarius

You have a good sense of humour, and you’re usually the center of attention in a crowd. Today, when a friend of yours comes to you with their problems, put that humour aside and help them out seriously. They’re coming to you because they trust you, and it’s best not to break their trust. Don’t make them feel abandoned.

Pisces

Today, stand your ground with whatever you do. If you think you’re right, then you’re right; and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. You can’t be a doormat for the people around you. You need to stick to your opinion and tell others what you actually think instead of thinking what they’ll think about you.