Horoscope for February 23 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taurus needs to communicate, Cancerians will be centre of attention

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Exploring is good, but you’re not always going to be in the mindset to go and find new places that you’ll end up loving. Today will be all about things that are familiar to you. You’ll find yourself gravitating to places you used to go a while back, and all the nostalgia will kick in. So make the most of it.

Taurus

You might have to come to an understanding with a certain someone today, but this won’t happen if you don’t communicate. Make sure that you add them to your list of priorities today and talk to them to solve whatever is bothering both of you. Once you talk things out, they’re bound to sort themselves out.

Gemini

There’s a high deal of unfinished business going on around you, and that is keeping you distracted from the work you’re supposed to do. Spend some time meditating today so you can clear your mind, and then focus on what you can deliver. Anything that is unfinished will get done at its own pace. Work on what you have the resources for and finish that. There’s no point in waiting around getting frustrated.

Cancer

Today your presence might be requested by a lot of people. Your fun loving attitude is what people are going to crave for. This is going to make you the center of attention like you usually like being. However, make sure you don’t forget your work by getting caught up with all the attention you’re getting.

Leo

Try to keep your finances away from your relationships. If you need money, try not to borrow from a family member - or the other way round. It’s not healthy as money will always end up coming between you and your loved ones. Things might be a little dicey if you owe someone money or if someone owes you anything. But keep calm, and just learn from this.

Virgo

Feelings about a certain someone might leave you a little confused. You don’t know what to do, and how to feel about them. But it’s okay, don’t stress too much over it. By the end of the day, a lot of scenes would have unfolded, which will make you realise how you actually feel, and then you can act accordingly.

Libra

Be patient Libra. There are a lot of things you’re looking forward to, and this is leaving you tapping your feet all day long. But, if you don’t stay patient then you won’t have the time to enjoy the things that are already coming towards you today. Remember, patience is a virtue.

Scorpio

A mystery person in your life is keeping you on your toes hour by hour. This person is perhaps a secret admirer? You might get the urge to find out who it is, but hey where’s the fun in that? You can do all the detective work tomorrow. For today, just sit back and enjoy the thrill of having a mystery lover.

Sagittarius

If you’re stuck and don’t know where to go, think about someone that inspired you. Try to go to them and seek advice. It’s okay to feel stuck, but that doesn’t mean your life has to stop moving. You have to push yourself out of the rut you’re in. So find your inspiration once again, and get back to work.

Capricorn

Need some help? Then don’t be ashamed to ask for it. You’re good at what you do and everyone knows that, but we all need some help sometimes and it’s okay to ask for it. You obviously can’t do everything by yourself. So go ahead and ask for a helping hand, and a helping hand is what you shall receive.

Aquarius

Your sense of what’s right and wrong isn’t very strong today. It’s going to be hard for you to figure out what’s right and what isn’t - so it’s best not to pounce on anyone today. Stay inside, and keep your opinions to yourself. You might not find other people very appealing today, so it’s best to stay away.

Pisces

Step in and become a part of whatever is happening around you. You’re going to feel left out if you don’t put in the effort yourself. If there’s something that makes you uncomfortable, then don’t do it, otherwise don’t leave yourself out of things.