Horoscope for February 27 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Scorpions should drop hints to express feelings

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You’re likely to get caught up in between two people today. Remember not to pick sides Aries! Your relationship with both people is important, and picking sides isn’t going to help you at all. It’s best if you stay out of it altogether. You don’t need to be the mediator. Just be neutral and diplomatic.

Taurus

It’s going to be a good day for you financially. A deal you’ve been wishing to strike is finally going to come to a close. You’re going to gain a lot of profit from this deal, so congratulations Taurus. Celebrate your win by treating your family to dinner.

Gemini

Sometimes it’s better to show how you really feel than to be strong all the time. If others see how you really feel, it will help them understand that you're human and you also get hurt. This way people will understand that they can’t just say anything to you and get away with it.

Cancer

Whenever a friend needs you, you always prove yourself to be there for them -- but what about you? Are the same people there for you when you need someone? Be sure to think twice before getting close to anyone today. You don’t want to be taken advantage of.

Leo

You might want to give people the benefit of the doubt today, but that's not the best thing to do. This is only because the more lenient you are with people, there are more possibilities of your work being messed up. Make sure you keep your friendship and work on two different spectrums. Don't let your leniency affect your work, and don’t let your work mind affect your relationships with people.

Virgo

Rethink the partnership you’re getting into. This might be at work or in your personal life, but it’s not going to be a good one. You’re not the one who likes to be pressed under a thumb and that is what is going to happen if you go ahead with this partnership. Make sure you do your research on this person before getting into anything.

Libra

You’ve worked too hard to give up now. You might think that you’re not seeing results in what you’re doing, but you’ll see them soon. You’ve come this far already, there’s no point in giving up now. Keep going with the flow and keep doing what you’re doing. The fruits from this project are coming soon.

Scorpio

You’re going to find yourself getting attracted to someone at work today. Mixing work with pleasure isn’t always the best idea, but in this case, it might just turn out to be good for you. The person you're attracted to is also feeling the same, yet they’re not able to tell you. Take the first step and drop hints to make sure they know how you feel.

Sagittarius

All good at work doesn’t mean you stop putting effort in your life. You need to start putting effort in your personal life. Reach out to friends you haven’t spoken to in a while. Spend time with family and give your partner a surprise. You can’t ignore your personal life by getting completely involved in work.

Capricorn

Ignorance is bliss Cap. You’ll find people trying to pressure you into things you don’t want to do, and even though you have a fear of missing out, sometimes missing out is the best thing that can happen. Stay away from things you don’t want to do. There’s no point in getting pressured into doing things you don’t want to do just for the sake of being involved.

Aquarius

Hold onto your money today, especially for the end of the day. You might need a lot of it. Something is about to go down and you’ll end up using a lot of your funds to get yourself out of trouble. So try not to spend a lot today so you have funds left to help yourself.

Pisces

Unleash your inner artist today. Do something creative, something exciting and something different. Use your imagination to start a new project and work on it with all your creative senses. This is going to help you open up and find some new hobbies you’re going to end up loving.

(These Astro predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar)