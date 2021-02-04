Horoscope for February 4 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio needs to put more effort, Virgo will get success today

Find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You might feel a little blue today, and as much as a shopping spree sounds tempting, don’t delve into it. It’s an important time to keep your finances intact, especially with the pandemic in hand. Do something good for your soul instead. You might want to take a hike somewhere close, or maybe go for a drive with a friend? This will keep you on your toes and keep you going for the rest of the day.

Taurus

You might feel like everyone has it out for you today, but that’s not the case. People just want to know your side of things because even if they don’t show it, they do respect your opinions a lot; especially your colleagues. It’s your time to give back to your family. Your finances look pretty good, so why not buy something special for a special someone?

Gemini

Tell people how you’re feeling. At work, you will find yourself being open towards your superiors, which is good. There’s someone you’ve been wanting to express feelings for, and today is a good day to do it. The likelihood of them liking you back is very high today. However, keep a check on your health though. You might want to pop some of those immunity boosters.

Cancer

Have you been down about work being a little slow? Well, this is only temporary. Even though today might feel slower than usual, trust the process. You needed this slow pace to gather your mind and get back on your feet. Other than work, things seem to be going fast with you. Your loved one and you are moving quickly huh? Think twice before making this decision though.

Leo

Family members might give you a call today to talk about their feelings, but you’re going to be too busy taking over the world. The first half of your day is going to be full of you running around the office, so you might not be able to tend to personal calls. However, your second half is going to be focused on your family. So return those calls and listen to your loved ones. Indulge in a lunch that you’ve been wanting to eat for a while, you deserve a cheat day.

Virgo

Success is coming towards you today. A new project at work will be introduced, which is going to lead you to higher places. At home, you will feel your relationships with your partner improving. If you’re single, you will see a lot of people approaching you and complimenting you. You would want to focus on your wallet today though. Keep aside a good bucks for a rainy day.

Libra

You might feel like you’re not making any progress in your personal life today, but remember Libra, that results aren’t always immediate. Someone you love might not respond to you as quickly as you expected, but that reply is coming, all you gotta do is wait for it. At work, it’s best if you show your patience as well. Times are tough and everyone is stressed. You will get your promotion soon, but you have to be patient about it. Show your superiors that you’re certainly made of stone.

Scorpio

The more effort you put in, the better results you will get. You have been slacking off work lately, and it’s time to get serious again. Show your colleagues that you’re back on your A game. We also sense you liking someone, so where’s the effort Scorpio? Go out of your way to do something for them so they appreciate you.

Sagittarius

If you feel like things have been tense lately, it’s because it’s all in your head. You need a break from everything Sag. Leave your work today, leave your home, and spend some time alone. You could go for a run, a drive, or even book yourself a hotel room in your city to just relax and get rid of the tension building up.

Capricorn

When we say cupid is looking out for you today, we mean it. Love might not always be your first priority, but today, try to focus on the person you like. Don’t doubt yourself Cap, they might just like you back. But you’ll never know until you don’t go ahead and ask them. Focus on your work a little extra today, you don’t want a project running away from you. Take the lead and the day will be successful.

Aquarius

Time to clean up. Adding a few pieces of decor to your home and office isn’t going to hurt you. Why don’t you do something to adorn your home? Make it prettier and more homey to live in. At work, you might want to do the same. It’s good to make your workspace feel comfortable, so you can work better that way.

Pisces

Taking action is the most important thing today. If you want something, you have to go for it. At work, you might have to fight for your position - as someone else might be ready to grab it. At home, you might also be wanting the attention of a loved one, but they aren’t giving it to you. The best thing to do here is to communicate with them and tell them how you’re feeling.