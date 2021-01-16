Horoscope for January 16 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: While Aries will get a break from work, Cancer need to keep their focus

As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here.

Aries

The first month of the new year is usually busy for everyone, but not for you Aries. Today is the day you get to take a well-needed break, and it’s time to do it alone. Take a day off of work, take a day away from your home and go somewhere where you can spend some time alone. However, make sure this is close to home as you might want to get back before the day ends. Your finances are also looking good today, but don’t go and spend it all in one place.

Taurus

Cupid is in your house today. You’re going to find yourself falling for someone you never thought you’d fall for. You need to keep your professional life on the side for a while. You’ve been way too involved with work and have forgotten to do something for yourself.

Gemini

Take a step back from the love scene. You fall too hard too fast and this usually ends up hurting you. Don’t wear your heart on your sleeve. Instead, focus on your professional life. A stance of growth is coming towards you, and this is a good time to take it up. Not only will this help you in your career, but it will also come along with a financial reward.

Cancer

Try not to waste too much time doing things that aren’t important. Focus on what you’ve been doing and try not to shift priorities at work. Stick to your area in expertise. Keep a good check on your health today as well. In fact, try to get in a 30 minute run, and make sure to power through that morning smoothie!

Leo

Today should be all about you. Instead of wasting your energy on other people, try to save it for yourself. The effort you’re going to put in helping others and making things happen for them, focus it on yourself and your goals. Spend time making sure that you’re doing alright and are happy.

Virgo

Spend time with your family today. It’s important to be surrounded by the ones you love. You’ll realise that in the end, family is all you have. It’s best to meditate, spend some time outside and relax today. This will give you clarity and help you work better.

Scorpio

Listen to your instincts today. You might have doubts between two or three things, but trust your gut and go with what your heart tells you. If you listen to your heart, you will be able to make the right decision. Stick to following a strict schedule at work today, so you can get your work done faster.

Sagittarius

You will learn a lot today. From working on a new project, to learning more about your relationship with your significant other; today is a day of gathering all sorts of new knowledge. So, take this opportunity to add a new skill to your life, to learn something new about your partner, and yourself!

Capricorn

Your thinking is going to be positive today and so is your health. You have a lot of energy today, so if there are tasks on your to-do list, you’ll get it done well today. Your efforts and work is going to be appreciated today so accept the compliments.

Pisces

It’s a good day to reconsider your career path. If you’ve been feeling confused and uncertain about your current job and career, then it’s best to take some time off and rethink your decisions. Remember not to run after money, but instead run after what you love to do. Success will follow you itself if you love your work.