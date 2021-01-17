Horoscope for January 17 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Leo pay attention to your health, Gemini will get some good news today

Find out what the stars have in store for you today. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here.

Aries

A rush of excitement is coming your way today. If you think life has been too monotonous lately, that’s about to change right away. You’re going to be offered an opportunity that might be challenging for you, however, you’re going to enjoy doing it. It’s going to be a fun and adrenaline filled experience. Make sure you enjoy every moment of it.

Taurus

Ideas that will bring extra income to you are going to be thrown at you today. Don’t rush in taking up anything you think might bring you more money. Jot down the pros and cons for each of these ideas and make sure you pick the one that is going to run the best in the long run. Don’t make hasty decisions today. Try consulting someone you trust to help you out.

Gemini

There’s going to be some good news at work for you today. You’ll find yourself being promoted and offered better opportunities. However, these opportunities might not be in the direction you wanted. But take this in a positive way. The evening holds something romantic for you, so make sure to wear your best outfit.

Cancer

Your anger and frustration levels might be slightly high today at both your workplace and home. The best thing to do right now is to sit and meditate. Focus on yourself. On the other hand, your loved one is going to light up your day with a little bit of surprise. Make sure to take care of your health today.

Leo

Your health matters a lot today. There’s a lot going on outside, and it’s best if you don’t step outside at all. Stay in your house. If you have any office work, then try to do it from home. Take the day off and focus on rejuvenating your body. Spend some time with your loved ones at home.

Virgo

You might feel controlled by others at home today. Don’t let this get to you too much. You’re always heading things, and sometimes it’s good to give others a chance as well. Keep an open mind to ideas that will be thrown at you from family and friends. Appreciate their ideas, and give your opinions in a very humble way, making sure you don’t hurt anybody.

Libra

Someone who you haven’t heard from in a while is going to reach out to you. Remember that this person was there for you when you needed someone, and today they might need you. Put your dislike aside and try and be there for them. All they need is someone to listen to them for a while. On the other hand, it’s a great day to take up new opportunities at work. If something comes your way, don’t give it up.

Scorpio

The things that did not get done yesterday will get done today and you’ll be able to carry them out smoothly. It’s going to be a very accomplishing day for you in all aspects. You’ll also be surprised with all the success you receive.

Sagittarius

You might feel that your friends are growing distant from you. Take this as an opportunity to mend relationships that have been shattered a while back. You need to remember the people who have been there for you during your tough times. This is all because you’ve been too focused on your work. So leave the corporate world for a while, and focus on those around you.

Capricorn

You’re going to be given a lot of respect today at home. Follow your instincts and trust yourself to be right. Whatever you might think of today is going to be the best decision for you and others around you. Don’t forget to follow your heart.

Aquarius

The first half of the day is going to be very busy for you at work. You’re going to come across a lot of unfinished work, but your leadership skills and quick work is going to help you through it all. Your second half is going to be very free, comparatively. You can use this time to spend some hours with a loved one, or even go out with a friend for coffee. You need the air!

Pisces

Today is all about teamwork. Both your personal and professional life, you’re going to be put through situations with other people. Don’t let this get in the way of your productivity. Being in a team means you’ll also get to show off your leadership and managerial skills - so take that to your advantage. At work, share your ideas with others, and at home, call a family meet and talk them through the decisions you’re thinking of making.