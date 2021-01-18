Horoscope for January 18 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Leo will spend more time with loved ones while Libra is on full power mode

Find out what the stars have in store for you on January 18, 2021. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature and each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

The world is your oyster Aries. Or well, at least your workplace is. Your colleagues and superiors are going to listen to whatever you have to say today. So make sure you know what you’re doing. At home, you will also be taking the lead for family activities, and you have to make sure everyone has fun with it!

Taurus

Career matters might leave you a little confused today. As much as you might love what you’re doing right now, your mind is going to wander here and there. On the other hand, you will reconnect with a friend who you might just start liking, so love is definitely in the cards for you today. Play your cards carefully though.

Cancer

Step out of your shell. After a long time of you being in your comfort zone, it’s finally time for you to step out and explore things from a different perspective; especially in the love sector. When it comes to work, you’re going to be busy following your superiors in current projects. Make sure to follow them rightly, because the next big thing for you at work is right there.

Leo

Today you’ll find yourself attracted towards friends and family members - not romantically of course. You’ll want to be around loved ones and spend time with them, and this is a good thing. Try to take a day off from work and spend time with the ones you love. This will be a refresher for both you and them.

Virgo

You’ve been struggling to get back into the game of love, but you need to slow down. Instead, focus on your work, and your happiness. The more you work, and the more time you spend with your friends and family, the happier you’ll be. However, if you’re still feeling a little angsty today, then take some time out to meditate.

Libra

Ready, set, go! You’re in full power mode today and nothing is going to stop you. If you have some unfinished business, then today is the best day to finish it off. Tie up loose ends, tidy up messy places, and do anything that will pull your life together once and for all. This will help you in the near future, and will clear out your messy head.

Scorpio

You’re climbing the ladder of relationships today. You’re going to find yourself connecting with people you’ve never connected with and today is going to change that. You’ll realise that meeting new people and opening your eyes towards new people is going to help you as a whole. You’ll gain a new perspective over things, and you’ll find yourself opening up to new things.

Sagittarius

Today you’re going to feel like folding your arms and doing nothing. For some this might be a bad thing, but for you, this is a good thing. You usually get a lot done and it’s time to take a breather. Remember that it’s okay to not get work done at times. Spend time with your friends, go out for a meal, or call them over. Anything to relax yourself!

Capricorn

Love is in the cards for you today. But not the type of love you might think. Today, focus on self-love and give some time to yourself. If you’re a health freak, then go workout if you haven’t in a while. Find time to unwind and focus on your mental health today. Again, remember, SELF-LOVE.

Aquarius

Today, take a break from your day to day tasks and let creativity and imagination strike you. Life has been too monotonous for you lately, and you need to delve into the more artistic side of yourself. Time is running away from you, so make sure you make the most of this day.

Pisces

Ask and you shall receive. You can’t expect things to walk to you by themselves, and you definitely can’t expect people to read your mind. Remember that if you want something, you have to run towards it and ask for it. There’s no shame in asking for things - in fact, you’ll be respected if you ask directly and don’t have an attitude.