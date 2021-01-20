Horoscope for January 20 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: While Libra will be nostalgic, Sagittarius need more self confidence

Find out what the stars have in store for you on January 20, 2021. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature and each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today you will find yourself desiring to please others. Put this energy to good use at work and focus on getting that promotion. When it comes to your health, today, you can go a little off the wagon and enjoy a cheat day. However, don’t forget to work out though. Your finances are also looking pretty good, but don’t spend it all in one place.

Taurus

You’re going to feel more motivated than you have in a while. Focus on building personal relationships with people around you. This will bring you more superiority in your workplace, and will bring you and your family close together as well. Put all your motivation in your wellbeing today.

Gemini

Are you excited to show off the weird side of yourself but are a little skeptical about what people might think? Well don’t be. You’re good to go and show off whatever you want to. You don’t need to think about people and their reactions. There’s always going to be those people who don’t want the best for you, but you can’t let them affect you. So go on and be yourself.

Cancer

Your star is rising today - so let’s just say it’s a good day to be a Cancer. All the sectors of your life are going to bring themselves together and work out perfectly for you. You’ll feel like the day is completely in your hands; and it is. Don’t forget that everything you want is right in front of you. All you need to do is stretch your hands a little and pick it up.

Leo

Everything is possible Leo. You’re feeling a little pessimistic today aren’t you? But what’s the need to be pessimistic? Everything is working out perfectly for you, and things are lining up exactly how you want them to. You are going to be respected at work. Your finances are looking good. And your love life is going to take a turn for the better. Stay positive.

Virgo

Today is a great day to experiment. If you’ve been looking forward to trying something but have been too scared to do it, then today is a good day to get your hands dirty and try something new. It’s going to work out in your favour because you’ll end up finding things about yourself that you didn’t know. And who knows, you might just pick up a new interest.

Libra

You are going to spend a lot of time focusing on past memories today. This is a good thing, because you’ll remember old friends and family that you might want to reconnect with. You might also feel nostalgic about an old job, which still has a great opportunity lined up for you. So get ready for a day of success and nostalgia.

Scorpio

Flexibility is the way for you today. You’re usually too much into your own ways, but sometimes you need to be flexible and adjust to other people’s way of living and doing things. Things can’t always go your way, and others deserve a chance to do what they want to and like to do. So respect other people’s decisions today and try to adjust to them instead of putting your thoughts forward.

Sagittarius

Are you feeling intimidated by the people around you? This is because of lack of self confidence. You need to believe in yourself more. Spend some time looking into yourself and working towards self-love and self confidence. Find time to meditate to put your mind and soul at ease. Slowly, you’ll find yourself being comfortable with people around you.

Capricorn

Today you might realise that you still have a long way to go from the bottom of the stairs. Don’t let this get you down though. You’re strong and you can pull through it. You just need to understand that things are not going to fall into place as fast as you thought they would. Give it time, and everything will work out exactly the way you want it to.

Aquarius

You’re in a fiery mood today, but put your foot where your mouth is. Today, your words might hurt the people around you as you’re likely to snap at others. Don’t say things without thinking twice and definitely don’t go ahead and do things where you’re not needed. It’s best to stay away from people and large tasks today.

Pisces

Fuel yourself with healthy food and exercise today. Focus on your health more than anything. Don’t worry too much about your finances right now, as things are going to start looking up during the second half of the day. Just focus on your health right now.