Horoscope for January 21 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taurus need to focus on their finances, Pisces avoid confrontations

As you begin a new journey, check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

You’ll find yourself drawn to extraordinary things today, and this will make you want to try them out. However, you will soon figure out that your comfort zone is the best space for you. There’s no need for you to do things for the sake of being adventurous. If being comfortable and sticking to what you know makes you happy, then that’s what you should do.

Taurus

It’s time to focus on your finances. Are you going to the extra mile to earn as much as you can? If not, then today is the right day to take that step. When it comes to your personal life, you are going to see your family showing you a lot of love. They haven’t seen you in a while due to work, so spend some time with them.

Gemini

You’re just as good as everyone else - why would you even doubt that? It’s time for you to believe in yourself a little more. At work, show others that your skills are strong and that you’re ready for leadership. At home, show your partner that you’re ready to take the next step with them. It’s a day of moving forward in all sectors for you.

Cancer

Recognizing your priorities is an important task for you today. So, make a list and put down what’s most important, so you can work accordingly. If you’re taking a course, or into the education sector, then today your mind power is very high; meaning you can grasp whatever is coming your way. If you’re looking to take up a new course, then today is a good day to do it.

Leo

It’s the perfect day for you to open your door. In simpler words, host a little get together, invite a few friends over and have some fun. Being stuck in front of your computer all day isn’t going to help you. Networking and socialising is the break you need.

Virgo

This might sound a bit weird - but your job today is to wake someone up. A friend of yours might need a little push to get up and get along with their day, and being the good friend you are, you’re going to have to give them that push. Don’t be overbearing though. Be gentle, and fun. It’s all in good spirits.

Libra

You have a good sense of humour, and you’re usually the center of attention in a crowd. Today, when a friend of yours comes to you with their problems, put that humour aside and help them out seriously. For those studying, it’s time to take a break. You can’t have your head in the books all the time. So make sure that you go out and away from your studies.

Scorpio

There’s a high deal of unfinished business going on around you, and that is keeping you distracted from the work you’re supposed to do. Spend some time meditating today so you can clear your mind, and then focus on what you can deliver. Anything that is unfinished will get done at its own pace. Work on what you have the resources for and finish that. There’s no point in waiting around getting frustrated.

Sagittarius

Today your presence might be requested by a lot of people. Your fun loving attitude is what people are going to crave for. This is going to make you the center of attention like you usually like being. However, make sure you don’t forget your work by getting caught up with all the attention you’re getting.

Capricorn

If you’re stuck and don’t know where to go, think about someone that inspired you. Try to go to them and seek advice. At work, focus on impressing your superiors with your work; and don’t change your personality for them. Come home to a relaxing environment, and spend some time with yourself. Watch a movie alone, or enjoy some alone time.

Aquarius

Need some help? Then don’t be ashamed to ask for it. You’re good at what you do and everyone knows that, but we all need some help sometimes and it’s okay to ask for it. You obviously can’t do everything by yourself. So go ahead and ask for a helping hand, and a helping hand is what you shall receive.

Pisces

Your sense of what’s right and wrong isn’t very strong today. It’s going to be hard for you to figure out what’s right and what isn’t - so it’s best not to pounce on anyone today. Stay inside, and keep your opinions to yourself. You might not find other people very appealing today, so it’s best to stay away. Instead of spending time with family, try to take a solo drive. In fact, see if you can work from home today as well.