Horoscope for January 24 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Ariens' finances look good, Taureans need to check this if planning a trip

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Sundays usually come with a lot of relaxing, but this one is going to be a busy one for you. Even though you might not have any work priorities, you will be completely caught up with your family and friends. It’s a good day to reconnect with them and spend some time out of your career zone. Your finances look pretty good today, so feel free to splurge on something you’ve been wanting for a while.

Taurus

Your urge to travel might be very strong today, but for safety reasons, it’s best you don’t. Instead, try taking a short road trip to a lake near you, where you can unwind. You might also receive an unexpected called from a loved one, but it’s going to be all good news. Take some time out today to prepare your meals for the upcoming week, as health is going to be very important for you.

Gemini

Did you wake up with an immense burst of energy? Today you will find yourself gaining a very confident side to you. Make the most of it and conquer the world. Take on the things you wouldn’t usually take on. Your new found confidence will help you through the day.

Cancer

Your ideas are going to put you under the spotlight today. A lot of times you go unnoticed by people, but today your ideas will shine bright amongst others. You need to keep a check on your finances today though, as you might not be able to make the extra expenditure that you want to. But don’t worry, a little saving will help you go a long way.

Leo

It’s a day of choices for you. How are you feeling? What do you want to do? Your day is going to go exactly how you want it to. If you feel like staying home in your sheets today, then there’s no point in forcing yourself to get up and go out. If you still feel like meeting people, then call your friends and close ones to your house - where you can relax and socialise at the same time.

Virgo

Your health is at its best today. If you’ve been looking to cheat on your diet, then today is a good day to do so. Try and focus on your happiness today. Instead of doing things for others, do things for yourself. This will surely give you a kickstart for the upcoming week.

Libra

Make sure you know what you’re getting into today. Whether it’s love, career, or family - do full research before going all-in into something. You might feel like there’s a lot happening, but with the right amount of knowledge, you’ll be able to conquer whatever comes towards you.

Scorpio

The first half of your day might be very lazy, but the second half is going to be very eventful. You will find your partner showing extra love to you today. You might also get a call from your boss about a sudden project they might want you to take over, and your finances are going to take a leap as well. Overall, it’s a happy day for you.

Sagittarius

Today is all about learning Sag. Learn a little more about your partner, take up a course at an online school to amp up your skills, and try to go out of your way to gain some extra knowledge. Remember, knowledge is power, and today your grasping skills are at its peak.

Capricorn

It’s time to unwind. Sit back down, don’t move around much. Forget about your work today, and focus on yourself. If you think you can’t sit at home and relax, then go for a run or get a workout in to keep yourself healthy and energized. Spend some time with your family and friends, and show them that you’re still there for them.

Aquarius

Socialising is going to save you from everything today. You might be feeling like you’re going through a slump, but a social event will lift your mood up immediately. So make sure you go around and socialise - because that’s the best thing to do today.

Pisces

Focus on building a stronger relationship with your family members today. It’s been a while since people have heard from you, and today is a good day to get in touch. Try to spend some time learning something new as well. This could be a new skill, a new device, or even the urge to expand your education.