Horoscope for January 25 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Weird things might happen for Pisceans, Capricorns should focus on this today

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

If you think you’re going to have Monday blues, think again. Unlike all other Mondays, today, you’re going to have a lot of energy. This is going to help you at your workplace. Take a step forward and volunteer for any new projects that are put across. At the end of the day, spend some time taking care of your health. Meditate, workout, and make sure to eat healthy.

Taurus

Food is your best friend, and your greatest confidant; but today you might want to steer away from the junk. Times are dicey, so it’s best to focus on your health. At work, you might face a lot of obstacles, but there’s no need to be scared. Your organization and knowledge in your work is going to help you solve everything. Make sure to keep a positive outlook all day, and things will go well.

Gemini

You’re the boss today. You’ll be put on reviewing tasks today. You’ll be spending most of the day reviewing the tasks of the people around you. It’s also a good day to express your feelings to someone you’ve liked for a while, as you’ll surely receive a positive response.

Cancer

Your emotions are your strongest suit. Put your emotions in control of you today, and let them steer you. If you’ve liked someone for a while, express your feelings to them. At work, if you’ve been feeling a certain way about something you’re working on, make sure to express it to your superiors. By the end of the day, you will be feeling very light and positive after expressing yourself to others.

Leo

Building your relationships should be your top priority today. Whether it’s at work or at home, you need to focus on your relationship with others. Keep in mind, when improving your relationships at work, you’re also improving your position - this might lead to a raise or a promotion. At home, ask your family how they’re feeling, if they need you.

Virgo

Someone unexpected is going to shake hands with you today. You’re not used to people coming up to you randomly because you usually intimidate people around you. However, someone is going to cross those odds and come towards you. Accept this person and don’t push them away. Remember that not everyone approaches you, this person might be a good addition to your life.

Libra

You’re very indecisive, but today that’s going to take a turn. You will find yourself being very firm with your decisions at work. Because of this, it’s a good day to invest in some property, since your finances also look pretty good. At home, share your ideas and good vibes with your partner, passing your energy to them.

Scorpio

Today you’re the boss, but in the most nursing way possible. The first half of your day is going to consist of you being busy at work, but the second half is where you’ll be put to the test. Your partner, or a close one might need you today, and you’ll have to be there for them. You might even have to give them some tough love; so make sure you’re ready to be their boss for the day.

Sagittarius

Look at things with a different eye and gain some perspective. You always look at things just one way and that’s not advisable for you. You need to step out of your comfort zone and look at things the way others would also like to see it. Accepting other people’s ideas over yours is going to be the first step to growth.

Capricorn

You usually focus on your work on Mondays, but today, try focusing on love. There’s someone you’ve had feelings for, why don’t you tell them how you feel? You might also want to take a look into your finances, as you might come across a large sum of money. It’s going to be a good day for you Cap.

Aquarius

You’re going to be on your toes today. It’s going to be a day full of running around and finishing up unfinished tasks. You’re going to want to plan tomorrow out today so you don’t get stuck in a loop of confusion. Make sure you spend some time with loved ones as well, as once you start work tomorrow, you’re going to get caught up in that once again.

Pisces

Weird things might happen today and whatever you’ve been hoping for will fall in place. This might leave you in some type of shock, but this is how things were meant to be. Don’t think too much into it and just accept the good that is coming to you. You deserve it after so many months of hardwork and things not falling into place for you.