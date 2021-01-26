Horoscope for January 26 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Scorpios will receive romantic surprise, Gemini will find time to socialize

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Confidence is going to get you through everything today. At work, you will want to take the lead, so go for it. It’s also a good day to learn something new, so find something to learn. This could be a new skill, or you might even want to pick up an online course. If your urge to travel increases, keep in mind that health is important right now, so it’s better to stay put.

Taurus

Financially things will be looking good for you, however, someone close to you might need your finances for some urgent help. Your work will require a lot of creativity today, so make sure you have your thinking cap on. On top of it all, you might encounter a romantic night - especially if you have a partner.

Gemini

At work, a lot of responsibility is going to be thrown at you today. You might think this is because you’re being targeted, but it’s solely because the people around you trust you to manage and lead things correctly. Before you go home, you might want to meet a couple of friends and socialize today. But don’t forget to wear your mask while doing so.

Cancer

It’s going to be a day filled with good news today. From the work front, family front, friends front, and whatever else you can think of, you’re going to receive good news. It can be something materialistic as well. You will also be offered presents today by family members you haven’t met in a while. Overall it’s a good day for you as you’ll be receiving a lot of love from everywhere.

Leo

You’re a born leader, and today is the day you need to put your leadership skills to full use. At work, try and be the head of your team. Your superiors will surely notice this. When at home, express yourself to your partner. Tell them what you want, be open with communication. It’s also a good day to give yourself a little treat, so get yourself that thing you’ve been wanting.

Virgo

Staying active is the key to life. You might feel lazy and tired today, and that’s completely okay. However, don’t let your lethargic attitude intrude into your workspace. Make sure you get everything done on time as this will reflect on you and people will notice if you’re not working. Drink juices and eat fruits to bring your energy up during the day.

Libra

You will look at life in a new light today. All the negativity in you will run out and you will be beaming with positivity. Things that you haven’t been able to do or look at in a good way will change for you today. It’s a good day for you Libra. Take this as an opportunity to start something new that you’ve been scared to do.

Scorpio

A wave of romance is going to come to you today. You will be surprised by a romantic gesture, which you will tend to enjoy. Your mind is going to be roaming around a lot of things when at work, it’s best to keep those things away and focus on your work. A great way to do this is by meditating in the morning before going to work. Your finances are also calling out to you, so try spending a bit on yourself, but don’t spend it all in one place.

Sagittarius

Today might not be a romantic day for you. But it’s a great day for your professional life. Your superiors are going to finally notice all the hard work you’re putting in. Take this opportunity and channel the happiness to the other parts of your life. You might feel like moving around, but keep in mind the current situation in the world; so if you’re travelling, try and stay very close to home.

Capricorn

Your attitude towards your current relationship status is about to flip. If you’ve been feeling badly about a certain relationship, then today you’re going to see the positive sides of it and vice versa. You’re also going to come across a lot of new things that you’d want to learn, but make sure to prioritize what is more important and pick that up first. Let the stress off your shoulders, and try to relax, it’s going to be a good day.

Aquarius

Today you’re the most attractive you’ve been in a while? Your charm is taking over the room, and someone you’ve had your eyes on is going to approach you themselves. Take advantage of this day and go ahead and get whatever you want. The world is your oyster.

Pisces

It’s time to think about your future today. Where do you want to be after 5 years? Pick a notebook and write your thoughts down, then start working towards them. You will receive a pat on the back at the office for doing some great work recently. Your spouse/partner is also going to appreciate you more than usual today, as your efforts are finally going to come into notice.