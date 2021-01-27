Horoscope for January 27 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius and Aquarius have luck in their favour today

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Here are the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

Today is the day to keep your dominance aside and be of assistance to those around you. Your intelligence and intuition might be needed at your workplace, or even around friends and family. Make sure to share your opinion, but do it in a subtle way.

Taurus

Your progress at work is going to depend highly on your flexibility today. Are you ready to take up new projects that you’ll have to put in the extra work for? It’s best you do, because this is what is going to help you climb the professional ladder. With this, your finances will also get better, and you’ll not have to worry for a while. Try to focus on what you want to do next in your personal life. Are you looking to settle? Then tell your partner. Whatever it is, open up with your loved ones and communicate.

Gemini

Your productivity is at its peak today. If you haven’t been able to do something in your workplace lately, that’s going to change today. You might feel innovative and have new ideas flowing through you all day. At home, you will also push yourself to clean and make your place a little lively. This is going to get the serotonin flowing through you, and you’re going to have a happy day.

Cancer

You might have to attend a social occasion today, so make sure you don’t miss it - because this is going to help both your professional and personal life. You’re looking to meet new people, and this is the best way to do it. Make sure to dress to impress tonight.

Leo

Today your moon is positive. This means that you can sit back and relax, and your destiny will help you get where you want to. Try to avoid driving around today, instead, get someone to drive you. It’s also a great day to invest in shares; so find out what you want to invest in, and put your money there.

Virgo

You’re going to be feeling extremely creative today, so channel that in all aspects in your life. At work, throw your ideas at your colleagues and superiors. At home, try and do something fun for your partner or your family. Get creative! If you’re an artist or a writer, you might want to pick up your pens and pencils and get back to work today. Inspiration is all yours.

Libra

The energies are all yours today, so what are you waiting for? Get that workout in before work! At work, try and use your energy to help others. You’re great at what you do, and it’s always good to help someone out. By the end of the day, you might think you’re going to be exhausted, but you’re not. So feel free to go out tonight and have fun.

Scorpio

You might feel under a lot of pressure today. However, this isn’t going to last long. Try to find comfort in a friend or colleague and try to pull out ten minutes from your day to meditate. This will help you stay calm and focus on your goals better, and you won’t have that anxious feeling you’ve been having.

Sagittarius

Today is in your favour. If there’s something you’ve been waiting for or looking forward to career wise or romantically, then today is the day it will come to you. Keep an eye out for what you’re looking for and keep an open mind. You’ll notice the good coming to your side automatically.

Capricorn

Relax Cap, it’s all good today. Your workaholic mind can be put at peace as today you’ll receive good news at work. It could be a promotion, or success in a venture that you’ve been waiting for a while. Plus, it’s time to get your degree! If you’re studying, then today is a good day for you, because you’re going to find yourself getting those scores you’ve been wanting for a while. Don’t forget to end the day by appreciating your loved ones.

Aquarius

Finances are in your favour today. If you’ve been worried about work and your financial position, then that is going to change today. You’re going to have a fresh start. Pull out time to take a look at the mistakes you’ve made so you don’t repeat them. If you’re thinking of switching jobs or starting a new venture, today is the day to do so. But, don’t forget to plan first!

Pisces

Today is a happy day for you. Losses are going to turn into profits, dislikes will turn into likes, and if you’ve had your eye on a certain someone, they’re going to come to you themselves. There’s a trick though, you have to stay positive! Keep up the positive spirit today, and you’ll see the universe do wonders for you.