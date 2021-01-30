Horoscope for January 30 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taurus may explore their romantic side but focus on this

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Your monetary position is going to be very good today. You might end up finding money around your house, and you might also be up for a bonus at work. Today, someone you weren’t expecting in your life will show interest in you romantically. Before you jump into the love train, find out everything about this person so you don’t end up getting hurt.

Taurus

Have you realised that you don’t really go out with anyone? Today is the day for you to explore your romantic side. You can’t be stuck at home and work all the time. Put on your best outfit and go out and mingle with some singles like yourself. However, you also need to focus on saving money today. You might notice that you don’t have a lot of savings for a rainy day. The thing you need to do today is to sit down and sort out your finances.

Gemini

It’s a good day to explore at work. You’ve been in the same position for a long time now, but how are you going to grow if you don’t venture out? Go ahead and ask for a new project today. What you need to do is take advantage of your single time, and enjoy the things happening around you. You’re not always going to be tied down - so keep in mind that it’s okay to enjoy your time alone and learn to love yourself.

Cancer

You’ve been taking your career too lightly cancer, it’s time to get serious. Remember when you had a vision for your life? Where did that vision go? Start focusing on your career once again because that’s what will keep you grounded. A good way to meet a new romantic prospect is by going out and taking a class. Pick up something you’ve always wanted to learn, and you’ll end up meeting someone with similar interests who you just might be attracted to.

Leo

You’re going to be a problem solver at work today, and everyone is going to admire you for that. You will have answers to questions way before others can even understand the questions. Also, it’s important for you to give time to your loved ones. Plan a night out for you and your partner and make them feel special. They deserve all your attention.

Virgo

You’ve played it safe your entire life, but right now you need to take risks, especially in the matter of love. Try to connect with someone who is completely different from you. Try to set realistic goals instead of trying to solve all of the world’s problems. This will keep you at peace and keep you content.

Libra

Today, you’re blessed with all the financial security you need. So, set some boundaries at work. You don’t know how to say no, but it’s high time that you learn how to. Focus on your romantic life today and don’t take any extra tasks at work. Let people in your workplace know that you have a life outside work, and a very interesting one at that.

Scorpio

Today you’ll find yourself spending a lot of money on socialising. You don’t usually do this, so by the end of the day you might feel a little bad about it. But don’t worry Scorpio, it’s okay to overspend at times. You’re also trying to get your career on track, and today is going to be full of inspiration for just that. If you’ve been feeling stuck within the career sphere, then today things will get clear.

Sagittarius

Communication in the workplace could prove more beneficial than you think it will. If there’s some office politics that you’re involved in, talk it out. Finances might not be too strong today, so sit down and decide how to spend your money sensibly, and you’ll be completely fine. Step out of your dream zone and look at things in a practical manner. Don’t let your emotions get the best of you today.

Capricorn

We know that success and wealth is one of the most important things to you, but you need to remember that money doesn’t make the world go round. What you need to do today is to leave your money loving mind aside and focus on the other good things in life. Expand your knowledge today, take a yoga class or go to the gym. Try and reach out to someone you like, you never know, something romantic is meant to pop up.

Aquarius

Cleanliness is next to godliness, especially in your case. Today, spend time cleaning your room and office. That’s where you spend most of your time and it needs to be good looking. On the other hand, you might suddenly realise that you have a lot less money than expected. This might put you on a tight savings plan. But don’t worry, this is only temporary. Your work will pick up soon and you’ll be gaining wealth once again. But until that happens, make sure to save and spend sensibly.

Pisces

Today is an auspicious day for you to make any big decisions. If you’re looking to buy property or invest in something, then it’s good that you do it today. The cards are working towards you and it’s a good day to do something big, especially financially. If you want to tell someone something, then it’s a great time to do that as well as all the positivity is roaming around you. Luck is surely by your side today Fish!