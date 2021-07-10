Horoscope for July 11 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Leos might get a promotion at work, Aquarians will be really happy!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will be extremely busy with household work and family get-togethers. Work might be put on the backburner today. Singles might rekindle with an old flame. Kids’ health is now resolved. Your bond with your parents will also strengthen.

Taurus

Old investments might bring in some losses, but not to worry, because today is a good day for you at work. Your superiors will hand you more responsibility and a lead position. Your issues with your kids will be resolved. Someone from your past might ring you up for a business opportunity.

Gemini

Cupid is in your house today, which means if you’ve been looking for love for a while, you’re going to find it today. It’s best to keep your work life busy and finish all your tasks as fast as possible today. Focus on what might come next for you. It’s advised not to make any rash investments.

Cancer

You will experience a change in position at work. Domestic issues with your spouse will be resolved. If you’re looking to purchase a car, then today is a good day to do so. It’s also advised that you keep moving and stay active throughout the day.

Leo

Today you will be blessed by the moon. Higher level authorities at work might offer you a promotion. Students will find themselves succeeding in educational endeavours. You will find yourself managing domestic issues very easily with the help of open communication. It’s a good day for you.

Virgo

It’s going to be a hard day for you when it comes to work. You will be bombarded with a lot of work to complete in very little time. However, your domestic life will see some sunshine. Couples will find themselves resolving all issues. Kids' health will be better.

Libra

Gains in terms of investments are in line for you today. On the other hand, it’s advised not to make any new investments. Love birds will find themselves in a good place. New job opportunities will come up for those who are looking.

Scorpio

If things have not been going well lately, today you will see a turn to that. The day is going to be full of happiness and love. Someone from your past will text you soon, and it will help you in rebuilding a connection with them. It’s advised to focus on your future and decide what you want to do next.

Sagittarius

You will be blessed by the positive moon today, and you will find yourself passing on positive vibrations to others. Someone new might be attracted to you in a romantic way. Couples will find themselves ready to start a family. Work will be smooth today, and your team will appreciate your efforts.

Capricorn

Planning for a new house will keep you busy today. You’re in the mood for a move, and the move is going to be a good one. Take a day off of work and focus on your domestic future. You will also find yourself picking up a new skill in the creative field, which might help you in your career.

Aquarius

Your happiness is going to be at an all time high today. You will find yourself feeling positive about things around you. Your work life is most likely going to bring you a promotion or a new position. For those looking to venture into something new, today is a good day to do so. Students are advised to focus on their higher education, as it’s a good time to make thoughtful decisions.

Pisces

Your focus is going to be on your work today. Elders will give you their blessings to venture out into new endeavours. If you’ve been looking to travel, it’s better not to do so right now. Focus on what you’re going to be doing from your current state itself. Your spiritual being will also arise, making you focus a little more on the religious side of things.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.