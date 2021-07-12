Horoscope for July 13 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Do not travel Geminis, invest more capital in your business Leos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will feel very energetic today. It’s a good day to use that energy and get a workout in. Your hardwork will pay you in terms of success and monetary incentives. Some good news is likely to come from your parents. You will mostly reconnect with your sibling today.

Taurus

Your strong willpower will help you get over troubles in the office today. You should think twice before spending any money on useless things. Your creativity will help you in building something new at home for your children. Lovers will reunite and resolve issues.

Gemini

All messy situations are now under control. It’s a good day to put your energy in a newfound workplace or business. Socialising with friends and family will help you in keeping your calm and energy up. You are advised to stop traveling and cancel any future travel plans. Students are advised to start planning for higher studies.

Cancer

You might face some health issues regarding your stomach. Make sure to stay hydrated and eat fruits and veggies. Family will take care of you and your health. Work will be demanding, but you will be required to work from home. You are advised to stay inside.

Leo

You will find yourself building a strong social network, which will also help you in work. Invest more capital in your business today. You are advised not to partner with someone from your family in terms of work. You will be caught up in family parties and gatherings today.

Virgo

You will enjoy your work more than any other day. Your social prestige is also going to increase amongst your friends. A call from your father will bring in some good news. However, due to excess workload, you might not be able to attend a family event.

Libra

You will be satisfied with your job and you might even plan a short work related trip. You will also find yourself going towards a yoga route, trying to gain spiritual clarity. Kids education will be an important topic in your household today - and it might bring about some conflict within you and your partner.

Scorpio

Situations at work might anger you today, and your patience will be tested. You have to keep your cool to prove to superiors you can handle immense stress. Investments aren’t a good option today, it’s better to keep your money in your wallet. Students, spend some time figuring out what you want to do next.

Sagittarius

You are likely to come across new money, especially from previous investments. Work is going to be a strong force for you today. You and your spouse will spend some time thinking about the future, including a house move or a renovation. Focus on your future to build a family.

Capricorn

You will feel happy from the inside today. Any health issues coming your way will be battled away by the positive moon. Money that was stuck will be recovered. Love might not be in the cards today for singles, but couples will find themselves building a strong connection.

Aquarius

Today is going to be an important day at home for you. You will be busy with kids and your spouse. You may hear some good news in terms of education and jobs. If you’re buying any jewellery today, then you are advised to not spend more than an easy pocket will allow.

Pisces

You might be very impatient today, and this will hamper your work life. However, with motivation from elders, you will get through this. Students might feel unmotivated during studies, and will need to take a break. Any future travels should be cancelled today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.