Horoscope for July 20 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Finish a neglected task Arians, try something new Leos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Positivity is flowing around you today, making you more productive than you’ve been in a while. People around you are noticing your positive vibes and this is going to keep your mood uplifted all day. Find time to do the tasks you’ve been putting off for a while. Your positive state of mind is going to help you get through the day and finish up all your tasks.

Taurus

Turn all your attention and energy to finish unfinished business today. If you’re not careful then you might have loads piling up on you and you don’t want that. Try to get your daily tasks out of the way in the first half of the day if you want a relaxed and laid back day. Make sure you don’t take up new tasks or else you’re going to have your plate fuller than you can handle.

Gemini

Let things take their own course of way. Don’t try to meddle between what is in store for you. It’s very easy for you to take things in your own hands and mould them the way you want them to be. Even though this is a good thing, remember that sometimes it’s better if you go with the flow. This will keep your stress level at par and will also give you the opportunity to look into things you never thought you’d get into.

Cancer

You may feel the sudden need of delving into a lot of new projects today. This is a good thing because it’s going to help your personal growth. However, make sure you proceed very carefully and don’t take up more than you can handle. It’s always good to grow and widen your horizons but make sure you just do as much as you can.

Leo

Your bold personality is what attracts people towards you. Use this to your advantage today. You’re going to be reeling with energy and this is going to be very visible. Step out of your boundaries and try something new. Try something that you wouldn’t usually do. Who knows, you might just peak a new interest that will turn out to be beneficial for you.

Virgo

Keep your distance from people who you’re skeptical about. Some of your loved ones might be acting a little strange today. They might also blame you for things you didn’t do, but don’t worry, don’t take this to heart. Stay away from these people as they don’t have your best interest at heart. Instead, surround yourself with people you know want the best for you.

Libra

People around you are going to be full of energy today and they might end up pulling you into things you don’t particularly want to do. Learn to say no today. Just because people around you are having trouble resting and settling down, doesn’t mean you should join them and forget your me-time. Make sure you only agree to things you want to do by yourself and have your full heart in.

Scorpio

Your mind is making choices you might not be aware of. Things might be a bit out of your control. But don’t let this get to you. Take this as an opportunity to keep calm and let things flow the way they need to. Sometimes it’s better to not have control over things. Take risks so that you can understand and learn new things in life.

Sagittarius

Teamwork is key today. You might want to do everything yourself, but remember that there’s strength in numbers. Moreover, there’s no harm in asking for help. If you have a lot on your plate, then feel free to ask for help. Don’t think of what others will think of you. In fact, people will appreciate you asking for help from them.

Capricorn

If you’ve been wishing for something lately, it’s about to come true today. You always work hard for whatever you get, but today it’s just going to come to you itself. New opportunities are also going to knock on your door. Make sure you analyse them properly before taking them up, and try stepping out of your comfort zone a little and do something new.

Aquarius

If you feel life has been monotonous for you, it’s about to change today. You’re going to find yourself meeting opportunities to do something completely different than what you usually do. Don’t let this chance slip away from your hands. Make sure you take advantage of this opportunity and explore your options in different sectors of life.

Pisces

Karma is not on your side today Pisces. You’ve made mistakes and that’s okay, but today they’re going to come back to haunt you. If you remember the mistakes you’ve made and haven’t had the time to fix them, then today is the best day to do it. Fix your karma and make sure things are okay between you and others to avoid any further friction.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.