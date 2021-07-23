Horoscope for July 24 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Control your anger Cancerians, don’t stress Pisceans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your hands are full today. You’ll have lots to do in both your professional and personal life. Your day could get tiring and you might feel demotivated in between. However, don’t let this stop you from doing what you do best. Finish up what you have lined up for the day and then enjoy a night of sound sleep. You’ll feel extremely accomplished and content after finishing all your tasks.

Taurus

You don’t always need to learn from others Taurus. Technology has advanced a lot and it’s here to help you out today. If you want to pick up a new hobby and you think you can’t do it, don’t forget that the internet is always there to help you out. Read about something new to give you an upper hand in your existing field of work. Increasing knowledge never caused any harm.

Gemini

Today your multitasking skills are going to be something that people will be jealous of. You’re going to do an amazing job at balancing work and spending time with family. Neither of your sides will feel neglected today. In fact, you will gain a lot of appreciation from both work and family for managing things very well. Take this as a lesson to keep striving for more, and be your best at time management.

Cancer

Control your anger today. A task you have given out to someone might not be done how you want it to be done. Don’t get mad at that. Things can be fixed, and you know how to do it. Don’t waste time on getting angry for no reason at all as this might not help your productivity for the day.

Leo

Impulsive decisions are your friends today. Everything you do is usually planned out more than it needs to be. Sometimes, taking risks is a good thing. Instead of planning out your day today, make impulsive decisions and do things in a different manner. This will keep your mind fresh and will also help in sprouting up new ideas for everything around you.

Virgo

Surprises are coming your way today. This surprise could either be from your lover, a family member or even someone at work. They will show you what you actually mean to them, and you will feel a rush of happiness inside of you. This is a good sign Virgo. Take this in a positive manner and understand that you are loved by people around you.

Libra

A blast from the past will help you take a deeper look into what you’re doing currently. Mistakes you’ve made previously will help you mend the things you’re looking into right now. Make sure you don’t repeat these mistakes. Things will go smoothly for you for the day, however, don’t forget to do some self searching and learn from your mistakes.

Scorpio

Your imagination is running everywhere today. You’re coming up with ideas which no one has ever thought of. Write all these ideas down somewhere for your own reference. Make sure you don’t share these ideas with anyone, as people around you are behind your greatness. Keep your ideas to yourself and start implementing them on the side.

Sagittarius

You’re going to become your own judge today. You’ll see yourself striving for perfection, and this is a good thing. But remember that no matter what you do, it will always be enough. Don’t judge yourself too harshly today. Give yourself some credit for the things you’ve been working on. Ups and downs are a part of everyone’s life, there’s no point in holding onto the downside of things. You’re doing great, remember that.

Capricorn

You will find yourself doing all the work alone. Don’t do this Cap. We know you like to take things in your own hands, but you’re at a position where you have people working for you. Shell out some of your work to people around you and keep your calm if they aren’t able to give you what you asked for. Not everyone is well versed in what you do, but everyone deserves a chance. Keep your cool and explain things patiently. Don’t take on everything on yourself.

Aquarius

Take up a challenge today. You have a lot of energy and your vibes are productive. Whatever you want to do today, you will accomplish. Pick up a new hobby if possible to expand your horizons. Explore a little more in different areas of your life or else things will become too monotonous and boring for you. A bit of excitement is mandatory.

Pisces

You are going to cross a huge milestone today. Something you’ve been waiting on for a long time will come your way. Let this day be a positive one as you will receive what you ask for. Just remember that things are going to be fine so don’t stress over whatever doesn’t even exist as yet. Focus on the good that is going to come to you today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.