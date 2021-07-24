Horoscope for July 25 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Connect with old friends Leos, mind your business Librans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your imagination is running wild today and this might cause you to create situations in your head that haven’t even happened yet. This is very toxic for your mental sanity. Understand that jumping to conclusions will keep you confused and troubled throughout the day. Focus on the things that are already in front of you, tackle them first, and then think of others.

Taurus

Try not to sign anything important today such as a housing lease or a work contract. There could be things in there that you would skip through and will create trouble for you in the near future. If you want to do something important, then wait until tomorrow. Today just spend your time on things that are already in the works to keep yourself busy and distracted.

Gemini

Have you been feeling a little lonely lately? Do you feel that your friends are just not reaching out to you anymore? You might think that you did something, but that’s not the case. They’re probably just busy with everything they have going on. To get back into the social cycle, reach out to your friends and tell them you miss them. Plan an outing or a meet, and you’ll see nothing is really wrong.

Cancer

Take time to figure things out today. Look at everything from all angles before you come to a conclusion and make any decision. Your instincts are usually strong, but today it’s better to look at things from a practical side first. Once you’re sure about everything practically, then weigh your options and make your decision. But don’t let your heart step in before your brain today.

Leo

You might need to rely on old friends and close ones today. Making new friends and getting into new partnerships is a good thing, but today these new people might not have the best interest at heart for you. Try to reconnect with old friends and loved ones today so you don’t feel lonely and out of place. Don’t stress though, your mind will help you figure out who is the best for you and who isn’t.

Virgo

People around you love you a lot, and today someone might be trying to protect you from something dangerous. If you think this person is meddling in your life for no reason, then you’re wrong. Think of this as a sign. They might know something that you don’t know and they want to make sure you’re okay. So listen to the advice you get today. It’s for your own benefit.

Libra

Mind your own business today Libra. You might be very inclined to meddle into other people’s business. We know you’re doing it for their good, but not everyone might take it that way. Let people take their own course of way towards things and let them figure out things on their own. All you can do is be there for them as a support system if they need you.

Scorpio

You might sense that people are against you right now. However, this is just in your head. Everyone has insecure phases, and there’s nothing wrong in that. But remember that this is all just in your head. People love you, they love your work and you’re not doing anything wrong. Don’t victimise yourself for no reason.

Sagittarius

You’re very gullible at times Sag, and someone might take advantage of this today. Remember to think through everything twice before you make any decisions. People are going to try to fool you, but you need to be on your feet and quickly analyse who is trying to fool you and who is being real. Make sure you don’t get caught up in the wrongs of other people.

Capricorn

You’re an ambitious person who is always looking to learn new things. If you’re thinking of going back to school or getting a new certification of some sort, then today is a great day to go through with applications. Your acceptance power is high and people are going to love you whether it’s on paper or in person. Just make sure you express your interests clearly.

Aquarius

Easy on the sugar today Aquarius. You already have a lot of energy today, and taking in sugar could give you a very unhealthy boost. Remember that you need to stay on top of your game for everything and being in a peaceful and calm state of mind is what is going to help you focus on things. Eat healthy and make sure you’re not eating anything for the sake of eating it.

Pisces

Save your energy today and tackle your problems another day. Today is a bad day to face any problems head on. It’s best to sit back and stick to things that are straightforward and don’t require a lot of energy. You’re full of zest, but don’t use it all up today. Things are going to get hectic during the second half of the day, so you’ll need all your energy for that.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.