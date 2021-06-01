Horoscope for June 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cancerians will get work done, finances won’t be great for Librans!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today your health situation will be under control. You will find yourself increasing your network amongst social scenes. Work might be a little stressful in the first half, but by the end of the day, any issues that arise will also be solved.

Taurus

You might feel a little lazy today, but don’t beat yourself up over it. Everyone needs a break, so today it's time for you to take a break from work. You will find yourself spending more time with family today. Students looking to pursue higher education will succeed in their endeavours.

Gemini

Your creative mind is at its best today. You might want to renovate your living space today. Work will be full of new projects and project management. It's advisable to spend some time away from your desk and with your friends today.

Cancer

Students are advised to focus on their studies today, especially for those with exams and tests coming up. Married couples will find issues being resolved amongst them. Singles, it’s better to stay with yourself today. Work will be relaxed and you are likely to get all your tasks done on time.

Leo

You are likely to meet an old friend today, and some talks during socializing might turn into a successful business partnership. It’s a good day to put your money in property. Kids will bring good news in terms of studies. Couples will enjoy a romantic evening together.

Virgo

With the help of an elder's blessings, you will find yourself venturing towards a new job. Old investments will bring in gains. Love birds might form a tiff amongst them, but by the end of the day, issues will be resolved through strong communication. It’s advised to stay inside today.

Libra

Money matters might affect you today. Finances won’t be great, but they aren’t going to be bad as well. Avoid investing in anything today. Students are likely to be distracted, it’s best to meditate and find some peace. Focus on your long term goals today. Where do you see yourself in five years?

Scorpio

Your communication skills will help you on the work front today. Bosses will see that you’re putting in the extra effort and more promotions are bound to come your way. Singles will be attracted to someone new, and connections will be built in the form of love and friendship. Students are advised to focus on what they want to do in university.

Sagittarius

New partnerships at work will bring success in your career. Health issues with parents will be resolved today. You’re likely to find yourself focusing on your work more than your personal life. Singles are advised to step out of their comfort zone and talk to people around them.

Capricorn

Work is always successful, but try not to drown into your work. It’s advised to spend some time with your family today. The positive moon will help you realize what you want your future to look like. Previous investments in stocks and shares will bring in gains.

Aquarius

Your work will make your bosses give you a raise or promotion. Couples will have to learn how to communicate better with each other today. Music will help in bringing calmness to your mind. Students will be able to focus on their studies and will receive good news from schools and colleges.

Pisces

You are advised to get some exercise in the morning to stop the lazy feeling from coming in. Work will demand a lot from you and your team today. Any health issues will be resolved today. If you’re looking to make an investment, property is a good place to start.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.