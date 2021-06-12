Horoscope for June 12 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Think twice before speaking Aries, give charity Leos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Stay on your feet today. A lot of mixed questions and tasks might be thrown at you today for which you’ll have to think fast and come up with answers. Don’t let this control you. Your good communication skills will definitely help you out. However, think twice before saying anything.

Taurus

Love is in the air today. Have you been waiting for a gesture from your partner? Or have you been waiting for someone to tell you how they feel about you? Get ready because you’re about to receive some good news on the romantic front today. Cupid is opening up doors for you and you might be surprised as to what is coming your way.

Gemini

It’s a good day Gemini. Your health is at it’s best today and all your active senses are telling you to go out and run. Try to get in a workout today to keep your health at it’s best, however don’t forget to treat yourself to something unhealthy as a reward for staying in such good shape.

Cancer

Move into work mode Cancer. It’s time for you to drive your career car. Have you been thinking of making a career move that you’re too scared to make? Today is the day for you to make it. Today you’re going to succeed in any move you make career wise. It’s the right time for you to focus on your career and take a step forward towards it.

Leo

Today is the day for generosity Leo. You’re feeling extremely giving and it’s a good thing. Take some time out of your day to help someone. Maybe try giving to the less fortunate or just help out a friend in need. It’s the perfect day for you to experience some self-growth and reflect on your actions and doings. And who knows, this might just become a regular thing.

Virgo

Creativity is in your sign today Virgo. Your brain is working in ways it usually doesn't. You’re likely to come up with new ideas and innovations in your workplace. Remember to be vocal and share your ideas with your colleagues as they will appreciate it and look up to you today. Keep yourself high in spirits and energy.

Libra

You’re in great shape today Libra. People around you are going to admire at how healthy and fit you are. Some might even ask you for advice. Be sure to be honest with them and help them out. Some people look up to you and your sense of discipline, so be there for them and teach them your genius ways of staying healthy.

Scorpio

You’re going to have a rush of motivation through you today. It’s a good day to finish up tasks that you have been putting off as today you’ll have the energy and mental state of mind to do things. Try to stay active and put this motivation to use. Don’t sit at home and waste it. Make sure you finish your to-do list and if possible, set a new one as well.

Sagittarius

Today take some time out for yourself. You’ve been socialising a bit too much and it’s high time that you take some alone time. Focus on yourself, your goals. Meditate today to keep your spirits calm and uplifted. You might not like being alone all the time, but today is the day you need to be alone for your mental sanity.

Capricorn

Stability is something you love, however, everyone needs a change. Try to step out of your comfort zone today and take a trip. Go with a friend or a loved one so you yourself can also feel loved. Staying constant can get boring and life for a Cap can never get boring. However, you need to accept a bit of change and go out more today.

Aquarius

You’re in quite the funky mood today Aquarius. Your fun side is in the spotlight and everyone around you is loving it. You’re going to have a very easy going day today. Do things that are fun and out of the box to keep you active and beaming with energy today.

Pisces

You’re a heart follower. Today you might want to be careful with that. Instead of thinking with your heart, think with your mind. You might be having mixed feelings about things and your heart will guide you to the emotional side of things. However, today it’s best to think practically.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.