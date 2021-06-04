Horoscope for June 4 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Stay indoors Librans, Pisceans are likely to get promotion!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will find yourself having to make difficult decisions at work today. Try to focus a little extra on your domestic life. Finances might be a little tight, so it’s better to keep a check of them and not spend on unnecessary things. Kids will look up to you.

Taurus

You are very creative today. You will also find yourself wanting to pick up a new skill, which is good. Health issues might arise in the morning, but you will feel better by the evening. Parents will require your attention a little more than usual.

Gemini

You will find yourself seeking peace of mind today. The best way to go about this is by meditating. Work might be a little stressful, but it's nothing you can’t handle. A lovers spat will be resolved by the end of the day. Old friends might make an appearance.

Cancer

You are very energetic and you will find yourself actively involved in your work today. Your spouse will need a little bit of attention from you today. Investments in shares and stocks are advised. Your finances look good, so if there’s a big spend you’ve been wanting to do, then today is a good day to do so.

Leo

You might want to spend on things that are not useful. It’s advised to focus on only buying things you might actually need. Students will find themselves distracted from studies. It’s okay to take a break sometimes. New job opportunities might pop up near you.

Virgo

Messy situations will find themselves in control today. Your work will require a lot of hardwork and management today. Your boss will be appreciative of you. Kids’ education will be a heavy topic at home today. Parents’ health might be an issue today.

Libra

You are advised to stay inside today and focus on yourself. Take a day off of work. Couples will find themselves communicating better today. Singles will reconcile with an old flame. It’s advised not to spend money on anything you don’t need.

Scorpio

Today is a good day for those with a business. You will see gains come in. You will also have harmony in your domestic life, especially between you and your kids. Singles, it’s advised to stay away from new lovers and old lovers both. It’s best to focus on yourself.

Sagittarius

Your strong network will help you in making new business plans today. Work will be heavily loaded, but your support system will help you get through it. Kids are advised to stay inside. Students will find a loophole in going outside for higher studies.

Capricorn

You will find yourself wanting to visit a religious place today. Communication at work will be an issue, and you might have to micromanage more than usual. Singles will find themselves being attracted to someone at work. Couples will take the first step in building a home.

Aquarius

Keep your temper cool today, especially with those at work. If you’re looking to make a big investment, put it on pause for some time. Domestic life will see a lot of harmony, especially with you and your parents. Students are advised to start thinking about their future.

Pisces

You are blessed by the moon today. Old friends might reconnect with you. Work will go smoothly and you’re likely to be up for a promotion. Your finances are in check, so if you want to buy something a little extra, today is a good day to do it.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.