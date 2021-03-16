Horoscope for March 16 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Ariens should listen to their intuition, Leos should not mind doing some extra work

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Something or someone will come in your life today, which will make you question a lot of your decisions. You need to make sure that you don’t fall into the trap of these thoughts. Sometimes, you need to trust your gut, and today is that day. If you think something is right, then listen to your intuition.

Taurus

Expectations can lead to disappointments, so it’s best that you don’t expect anything from anyone. Stick to your goals, stick to your ideas, and stick to your decisions. It’s also best to do things yourself today instead of taking someone’s help, or expecting someone to help you .

Gemini

Paying attention to what your inner self is telling you is what is going to help you today. You need to listen to yourself, because you’re your best critic and judge. So, instead of taking opinions from others, it’s best that you listen to what your heart is telling you to do.

Cancer

Put trust in yourself Cancer. You don’t need validation from others before making a decision, and you definitely don’t need to think what others will think before doing something. In fact, the more confidence you put out there, the more people will look up to you - especially at work. Use today wisely to work on your personal confidence so you can show off your inner self to others.

Leo

There’s going to be a change in routine for you today, and this might come with a lot of work being handed over to you. However, take this on a positive note. If you’re getting more work, it means that your superiors have put their trust in you. This is a great day to prove yourself to your bosses and show them that you are, infact, meant for the promotion coming up.

Virgo

Something fun is in the cards for you today. It’s out with the serious things and in with the fun. Spend time doing things you like today. You might just be presented with an opportunity at work that will not only bring you more income, but it will also be something you will enjoy with your whole heart. So Virgo, it’s time to have some fun.

Libra

The urge to change things up is going to be strong today. You will find yourself wanting to change your space of working and living. But don’t get into everything at once, pick one place at a time. If you spend more time at work, then revamp your work desk to make it more comfortable and effective. If you spend more time at home, then work on decorating your bedroom with minimalist features to keep your vibe calm.

Scorpio

Before you jump to conclusions, it’s important to hear both sides of the story. Today, you will be presented with a dilemma where you’ll have to make a decision. But before you come to a final verdict, make sure that you hear both sides of the situation. Be fair and respectful when making your decision.

Sagittarius

A lot of things might be tempting you to look away from your work right now, but keep in mind Sag, that your work is the most important thing today. Instead of getting distracted by things happening around you, it’s best that you focus on what you have lined up for today. Don’t let others bother you, keep doing what you’re doing.

Capricorn

It’s out with the old and in with the new today Cap. It’s time for you to let the past be in the past and focus on the present and future. Not only metaphorically, but also materialistically. This means that if you have something that is old and rumply, it’s time to throw it out and buy new things. Your finances look good, so you can afford to spend on yourself today.

Aquarius

Practice makes perfect, which means that when you do something once, you can’t expect it to be perfect. Don’t get your hopes up if things don’t turn out right for the first time you’re doing something. Instead, keep working on it and make sure you get it right over time. Time makes things better. Focus on your long term goals and work towards that.

Pisces

Make the most of little experiences today. If someone gives you a chocolate, or offers you their lunch, be happy with that. Take in every little thing that makes you happy. Life is short Pisces, so you need to take in whatever comes to you. Be happy about the little things and don’t let the negativity get to you.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.