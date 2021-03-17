Horoscope for March 17 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cancerians should express their feelings, Librans should stay hydrated

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Are you still hanging onto that certain someone? Well stop. Things happen for a reason. Whatever ended was meant to end and it’s for your own good. Don’t delve too much on the past today. You might feel like you’re missing a certain part of your past, but that’s just a phase that will pass through soon. Meditate to keep yourself calm and in a soulful mindset.

Taurus

Supportive friends and family surround you today. You’ve been feeling a little off lately, but don’t worry, your friends and family are there for you. Instead of focusing on work, do something fun with your loved ones. Something to freshen up your mind and give you a break. Things will turn out okay for you Taurus, don’t think too much.

Gemini

It’s a good day to get over things. If there’s something you’ve been holding onto for a while, it’s time to put it in the fire and let go of it. The past is the past and it cannot be changed. There’s no point in thinking about it now as it will just hurt you more. It’s best to look at the future and forget about what’s behind you.

Cancer

If you don’t ask, you won’t receive. You expect people to understand you without saying anything, but life doesn’t work like that Cancer. Instead of just waiting around expecting people to do things for you, tell them what you really want. No one is a mind reader, so it’s best to voice out your feelings and opinions so you get exactly what you want.

Leo

You say you want happiness and love, but have you been making time for it? You’re always caught up with work, yet you keep asking for things you’re not working towards. Take a step back and focus on your personal life. If you want to fall in love, you’ll have to go ahead and make a move on the person you’re looking to seek. Things aren’t just going to drop in your lap if you don’t work for them, but you already know that.

Virgo

Relationships are hard work, but they are also a great stress reliever. Don’t focus on the tough parts of your relationship today. Create new ideas and take your partner on a trip, or do something romantic. Something different, something to take you away from your regular day to day relationship drama. A change is good for everyone.

Libra

The weather might keep you down today Libra. It might be too hot for you to move out. Make sure you stay hydrated and eat healthy. The heat is not your friend so it’s best you stay inside a cool place. Don’t try to be hero and work out today. Close your eyes, sit back and enjoy a drink in your room. It’s the best way to stay healthy today.

Scorpio

Don’t rush into your “back to business” mode yet. You’re still in a relaxed and holiday mood and that’s perfectly fine. If you wish to take a trip, now is the best time to do it. Focus on having fun for a while and leave your work behind. Don’t be too paranoid about your job. Things in your professional life are going to go extremely well from now on. Pump up your personal life a bit.

Sagittarius

Home is where the heart is. Stay home and spend time with loved ones today. You might even want to pull out some old board games or a deck of cards. It’s going to be a fun time today so enjoy it to your most. Make sure you remind your family how much they mean to you since it’s been a while since you’ve spent time with them.

Capricorn

You’re mostly very straight to the point, and that is usually the best way to go. However, today it’s best if you focus on doing things in a different way. Not everything and everyone understands the straight way of doing stuff. To get your way, you might have to be slightly cunning today. Convince people around you about the benefits of helping you out, and they’ll definitely come your way.

Aquarius

Practicality is key today. You’ve been living in a dream bubble and today it’s about to pop. Time to get back to your daily routine and work on yourself. Focus on the things around you and don’t try to grab all the attention. Give people a chance to talk as well, and stop bossing them around. Be a friendly face instead of a tormenting boss.

Pisces

Go with the flow today Pisces. Don’t put too much work into doing anything. It’s a good day for you and it’s going to work out exactly how you want it. Don’t force things that aren’t happening, It’s better to accept what is happening and move on with your life. Everything happens to lead to success in your life, so believe that and move ahead.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.