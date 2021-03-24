Horoscope for March 24 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans go easy on yourselves, Unexpected reunions are coming Leos way

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Spend a little extra time on your appearance today Aries. Show off your best physical features. You might be in the best shape you’ve ever been in and this is worth a look from people around you. All you need to do today is uplift people with your attractive and positive vibes. Happiness is all you’re getting today, so have all the fun you want.

Taurus

You’re a perfectionist and this is going to get to you today. You’re going to have unexpected visitors at your house and you might be a little panicky because you’re worried about your house looks. But don’t think too much of it because everything looks great. You’re just judging yourself a little too much.

Gemini

People are going to notice that you’re radiating a positive and happy energy today. This will make people approach you both platonically and romantically. Accept this attention in a positive way, but don’t let it get to your head. You’re going to be surrounded by friends and family all day, who will be beaming about what you mean to them. Make sure you reciprocate and show them some love as well.

Cancer

Your goals are clear to you, but you might be running into hurdles you never planned for. This isn’t a big deal. Everyone comes across things that they certainly can’t cross. Ask for help from loved ones and you’ll be out of the mess in no time. Don’t try doing it all by yourself because you’ll only fall in deeper trouble. Help is always good.

Leo

Unexpected reunions are coming your way today. People you haven’t seen and spoken to in a long time are going to show up in your life today. This might be surprising to you, but don’t worry, they’re not here to ruin anything in your life. In fact, you might want to take this opportunity to talk business and start up a new venture with one of your friends.

Virgo

Today you’ll feel like the entire world is against you. Things might not be fair towards you, and this will get you agitated. The best thing to do today is to stand up for yourself. Say what you believe in, voice out your opinions and others are bound to understand. Make sure you don’t get taken advantage of.

Libra

Yes, we know it’s difficult to expose yourself emotionally, but you need to understand that if you don’t let people in then you’ll never get the closeness you want. Today, reach out to someone close to you and open up to them about how you’re feeling.

corpio

People around you are going to be sticking to strictly business today - and you’re going to be feeling opposite and are going to want to have some fun. Step out of your work environment and go meet people in more engaging and fun environments.

Sagittarius

After a long, boring day, you’ll find fun at home. This could either be you hosting a get together at your house or having unexpected guests who will enlighten your day. So be prepared for a night of socialising and relaxing.

Capricorn

Today you might find yourself under someone with more authority than you. However, lucky for you, they don’t want to make your life difficult. Infact, they need you and your talent to complete a project. So believe in your talent and your skills and don’t feel down.

Aquarius

One thing is for sure, you’re not going to be bored today. You’ll find fun at work, at home, and wherever else you go. So this is a good day to let yourself go and enjoy. Boredom isn’t your strong suit, so lucky for you, today it’s not going to slither its way in your life.

Pisces

There are many ways to connect with someone you want to build a connection with, however, communication is the strongest suit. So make sure you communicate what you’re feeling and how you want to take the relationship forward - romantic, or platonic.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.