Horoscope for March 4 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Ariens should not reveal their secrets, Cancers should not change themselves to please others

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

You’re very secretive Aries, and that’s a good thing. People might try to break you today and ask you things you wouldn’t want to share with the world. Don’t get taken away by these people. Keep your thoughts strong and make sure you don’t give away anything you wanted to keep private in the first place.

Taurus

You’ve been underlooked for a while Taurus, but that ends today. People around you have seen you fall. However, today is the day to get up and rebuild yourselves. Show everyone who doubted you who you actually are. There is immense power beaming out of you today and don’t try to hide it. Take your place back in the leading sector.

Gemini

You might be put in front of a situation that will be that hard for you to manage. However, your stability and passion for the situation will allow you to come to a rational decision. Don’t get hyper and worried when the situation places itself in front of you. Think calmly, plan out your actions and then proceed. You’re bound to succeed.

Cancer

Be yourself. You don’t need to change yourself to please others. Reflect on yourself and realise that people love you exactly the way you are. You’ve been stressing too much about what others think of you and that’s not good. Meditate to put your soul at ease and try some self loving exercises. You’re perfect exactly the way you are.

Leo

Keep your opinions strong today. There might be some arguments and disagreements at your workplace today. However, don’t deviate from your stance as some people will try to convince you that your opinion is wrong. Keep yourself strong headed and fight for what you believe in. This will keep you content and give you a hike in your position.

Virgo

It’s a talkative day for you today Virgo. You’ll find yourself making conversation with everyone you come across and your personality will draw them towards you easily. You might find yourself attracted to someone as well. Keep them towards you with your verbal skills, they might be someone you’d want to hold onto in the long run. Here’s to keep spirits high.

Libra

You’ve been thinking too much about the past and the mistakes you’ve made. To move forward in life, you need to forget about the past and plan for the future. Meditating is the best option for you to calm your nerves today. It will help you relax and also bring in some positivity around you.

Scorpio

You’ll find yourself picking up a new hobby today. Hold onto this. Don’t think of it as a short term hobby as it might be something that you could take ahead career wise as well. If you’re interested in something, dive deep into it and learn it properly. It’s an added skill and it will definitely be something that is going to take you ahead in the future.

Sagittarius

It takes a special person to see the vulnerable side of you, and that person might just walk into your life today. It could be a romantic spark, a new friend, or just someone you haven’t seen in a while. You’ll find yourself opening up to this person. This is a good thing. Don’t keep your emotions hidden.

Capricorn

You crave love, yet you’re so closed off to the ones who show interest in you. Try to get rid of the solidarity that you’ve put yourself in. If someone is showing interest in you, then go ahead and give them a chance. If you keep yourself away from love, it will never come to you. Today is the perfect day to open up your heart to love as it’s coming your way.

Aquarius

If you’re studying or working and have reached a point where everything feels like it’s come to a standstill, that’s going to change today. You’ll see yourself finding solutions to all the problems at work and in your education. This will give you a boost of positivity and you’ll feel much better about continuing your tasks.

Pisces

Today you and your family are in a good headspace together. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to tell them, it’s the perfect day to go. They’re going to be accepting of your decisions and thoughts today, so you can go ahead and open up to your family. This will tighten your bond with them.