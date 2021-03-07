Horoscope for March 7 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Capricorns should learn to handle things without hurting feelings of others

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Nothing seems to be going your way today Aries, but not to worry as the second half of your day will be flourishing. Take some time off and meditate in the first half of the day to keep your mind and soul calm. This afternoon will be great for you as things will start falling into place. So sit back and relax.

Taurus

A romantic dinner is on its way. Today you will explore your romantic side with your partner. If you’re single, you’ll get asked out by someone unexpected. Don’t say no. Take this as an opportunity to get to know someone new. It might just turn out in your favour.

Gemini

You might have mixed emotions about everything today. You’ll feel happy at one point, and then completely opposite at another point. Your mind is in various places at once and this isn’t healthy for you. Spend some time alone and focus on yourself. Try to meditate or listen to some calming music to put your head at peace.

Cancer

It’s your day to indulge Cancer. You dream big but you never seem to put those dreams in action. Today, try to remember your big dreams and go ahead and make them happen. Nothing can stop you today. If you have a guilty pleasure, then make sure to indulge in that and spend your time doing what you love.

Leo

Listen to the people around you today. You tend to take up the room with your brilliance. However, people around you want you to listen to them for a change. They have things to share with you and they need your attention. Keep yourself and your ideas aside for a while and be a part of the public.

Virgo

Be prepared for attention today as the limelight is on you. You’re going to be recognised for whatever you do, whether it's good or bad. Try to stay on people’s good side today as you don’t want to grasp the wrong kind of attention. Keep to yourself and don’t push your opinions anywhere. Being in the limelight can be good or bad, it’s better to make it good.

Libra

Confidence is key today Libra. Take on the challenges handed to you. They’re being given to you because people trust your skill and power to handle these challenges. Don’t get scared. Put all your energy in the tasks given to you, be confident and prove yourself. The evening could bring you some good news about a loved one so be prepared for that.

Scorpio

A new work opportunity will take over your personal life today. However, don’t let this venture consume you completely. Remember that your personal life is as important as your career. After your long day of work, go home and share your day with your family, but remember to listen to theirs as well.

Sagittarius

Your day is good today. You’re going to have lots to do and you’re going to be able to do them well within time. You’re also going to have a lot of down time today. Spend this time analysing your future and what you really want from life. Your present is already good, focus on the future now.

Capricorn

Know your limits Capricorn. You’re flooded with work as usual and most of your attention is there. Learn how to handle things carefully without hurting the feelings of your colleagues. You might know things they don’t, but that doesn’t mean you undermine them. Keep your leadership cap on and lead them in the right direction.

Aquarius

There is someone on your mind and has been for a while now. You see this going nowhere, however today things might take a turn. You’ll get a message or a call from someone you’ve been wanting to reconnect with for a while. Make the most out of it and express your true feelings to them. Love is going to work out in your favour today.

Pisces

Plan to visit some nearby places. You haven’t seen much of the world, but you have a lot of time on your hands to do so. Don’t get stuck to one place. Go around and explore, but with Covid in hand, you might want to do this close by. This will help you see lots of conflicting things in a different light and you might be able to solve the internal conflicts you’re facing.

(These Astro predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar)