Horoscope for March 8 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Leos can pursue someone they want by doing this

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Combine confidence and practical thinking today and you’ll have everyone following your footsteps in no time. Think positive and make sure you have everything planned out for the day. Don’t let anything distract you from what you have to do.

Taurus

Be a little trusting Taurus. Sometimes you’re too cautious and this doesn’t usually work out in your favour. People are there for you, you just need to realise it. Things will definitely fall into place for you but you can’t always do it alone. So remember to let your guard down once in a while.

Gemini

Love is in the cards for you today. It’s been a while since you have felt deeply connected to someone. Today this is about to change. You’re going to see someone in a new light, someone you didn’t expect to see romantically. Don’t get scared and keep an open mind. This is something good for you.

Cancer

Be careful of your relationship today Cancer. You’ve gone in too deep, too quick. You might sense a weird pang of distance but don’t worry. This is just because your partner might think that you’re moving too fast. Assure your partner that you’re okay with taking things slow and there’s no hard and fast rule for anything. You need to be a little adjusting today.

Leo

There’s someone you want to pursue either professionally or romantically. However, you don’t want to put in the effort. But things aren’t going to play out by themselves if you don’t have a plan to put them into action. Don’t put in extra effort, but at least try to go ahead and grab your chance.

Virgo

Someone who is very different from you is likely to grab your attention today. You might even be surprised as to how you’re attracted to this person. Don’t worry though, opposites attract and this is an ideal case. Things in the love department are going to go well for you so just keep yourself open to new possibilities and new people.

Libra

Your charm is all the way up today. You’re going to impress whoever you meet. If there is something important that you need to do, then today would be a good day to do it as no one will be able to say no to you. You’re going to be spreading happiness and charm everywhere you go today and you’re definitely going to turn some heads.

Scorpio

You’ve been wanting to make changes in your life for quite some time now. However, to do this you’re going to have to get rid of the self doubt and negative thoughts that are in your head. Remember that whatever happens, happens for a reason and good things are going to come your way. Meditate so you can get positivity flowing through you.

Sagittarius

As usual Sag, you’re going to be the center of attention. Be it a social gathering, your home, or your workplace. People are going to be around you all the time since you make them feel comfortable. Remember to show your love to ones you haven’t spoken to in a while as there might be someone missing you but too scared to reach out to you.

Capricorn

Your charismatic personality is going to hand you everything you want today. However, you seem to be a little distracted from work but the good thing is that for you, staying away from work and taking a break is a good thing as you’re always at the office. Keep work away for a while and try to enjoy life one day at a time Cap. Work isn’t running away from you.

Aquarius

Open up today. If something has been bothering you, if you’ve drifted apart from a friend or a family member, be sure to let them know how you’re feeling. They aren’t mind readers and they aren’t going to understand your side of things if you don’t tell them. But be sure to understand their side of things too.

Pisces

There’s a rush of energy in you today. But be careful because this energy might lead you to overpack your day. Don’t add new things to your schedule today. Infact, put all your energy in whatever you already have planned and things will go smoothly. Your day is a good one Pisces.

(These Astro predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar)