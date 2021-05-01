Horoscope for May 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Aries invest in stocks, follow your intuition Leos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will find yourself being very impatient at work today, which might hinder your productivity. You might also be in the need of blessings from elders. Couples will find all issues getting resolved today amongst themselves. It’s a good day to make some investments in stocks and shares.

Taurus

You are blessed by the moon today. You are likely to receive some good news in terms of business and work. Perhaps a promotion? Your domestic life is going to be very busy today too, as you will find yourself spending a lot of time with your family. Students are advised to finish pending assignments, as today is a good day for concentration.

Gemini

Today is positive for work, and your superiors will see you perform well in the office. If you have had a rivalry with someone in your personal life, it will be sorted out today. Singles will find themselves attracted to people around them, looking to build a connection. You are likely to plan investments for your kid’s future.

Cancer

You might feel slightly lazy at work today, but that is only because you haven’t had enough sleep. Your night is going to be full of fun, especially with your family, as they’re likely to organize game night tonight. Avoid making property investments today.

Leo

Follow your intuition today Leo, you have a busy day ahead. Work is going to be packed with new responsibilities being handed over to you. Couples at home might get into a slight tiff for a while. Students, today is a good day to venture out into a new field if you’ve been wanting to do it.

Virgo

With the help of your colleagues, you will find yourself setting up a powerful business plan which will bring immense growth over time. It’s a good idea to stay inside today and keep yourself protected from the hustle and bustle outside. If you’re looking to invest in something, try the stock market.

Libra

Your financial health is shining today, and you will find yourself coming across a lump sum of money. Friends and family will want your undivided attention today. Work will be relaxed, and you won’t find yourself stressed. Spend some time cooking your favorite dish and pamper yourself.

Scorpio

You will most likely be busy with your family today. This will make you put your work on the back burner. Couples are advised not to mingle with others, and only stay within themselves. Spend some time meditating to get an overall calmness in your mind.

Sagittarius

You are blessed with good news today, especially from within the family. Work might be a little stressful due to all the extra projects being put on you. Those who are looking to find love, it’s a good day to try and meet someone. You might just find your soulmate. Investments in electronics like cars are encouraged.

Capricorn

Your work will involve a lot of overseas contact today, and this will show your superiors your successful ways of working. Things at home might be slightly tough due to miscommunication between you and a family member. Someone at work might also find you attractive. Make sure to think this through before getting into any relationships.

Aquarius

You will be extremely busy at work. You will also see yourself facing challenges with colleagues regarding important business decisions. Lovers will find themselves sorting all problems and indulging in a date night. Students are advised to keep their heads focused in upcoming tests.

Pisces

Issues regarding money will be resolved today, but it’s still better to keep your wallets closed. Family problems will also be resolved. Singles are likely to fall for someone they already know, maybe a friend? If you’re looking to make investments, try not doing it today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.