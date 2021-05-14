Horoscope for May 14 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Try to be diplomatic Aries, dress to impress virgos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You’re going to be a decision maker today at work and at home. There are going to be a lot of conflicting opinions from everywhere and you’re going to be put on the spot to make the final decision. Make sure you let your leadership skills get the best of you and make the right decision. Try to be as diplomatic as possible and think things through with an unbiased mind.

Taurus

There are talents in you which you’ve been hiding for a while now. Glance within yourself and have those talents resurface. You might be surprised and you will surprise others as well. Keep an open mind while doing some self searching. You’ll realise that your secret talent is something that you would have never even thought of.

Gemini

Today you must consider your family first before doing anything. Someone from your family is going to need you to be there for them and offer your support. Today don’t go running behind your professional goals. Stay at home and help out where needed. Remember to put your family first.

Cancer

You might receive some news about property. If it is in your financial means to purchase it, then don’t think twice. Go ahead and make the purchase. This is going to turn out to be a very beneficial investment for you in the future. It’s going to help you in different aspects in life and bring financial success in the future.

Leo

Happiness is in your cards today. Expect a deep, meaningful conversation with someone with someone you love. You’re going to have your eyes opened by this person today. There’s lots that you’re going to learn and there’s lots that you can teach as well. It’s a happy day for you and things will go your way.

Virgo

Opportunities to meet new people will put themselves in front of you. Grab it and go ahead. Don’t say no to things today as whatever you agree to is bound to turn out in your favour. It’s going to be a day of socialising for you. So remember to dress to impress and you’ll be the in the limelight for sure.

Libra

It’s high time to correct your wrongs Libra. If you owe an apology to someone, then it’s best you do it today. Some of your relationships might be put to the test as you let your ego come in the way. Put your ego aside and try to apologise for the hurt you may have caused someone. Don’t worry, things will get fixed once you own up to your mistakes.

Scorpio

You’re going to be a good host today. Invite people into your home and serve them as you please. Your social life is booming and it’s your turn to give a treat. People always like being around you, and your house gives out all the fun vibes that everyone loves and needs to unwind.

Sagittarius

Don’t make any moves today. You seem a little confused and it is best not to make hasty decisions. Think of things more than twice before you agree to go ahead with something. In fact, it’s best to not make any decisions at all today. Just go about your day like you usually would, without making any life changing choices.

Capricorn

Desire and passion is in your stars today. There are things which you are passionate about but don’t usually mention. Today is the perfect day to go ahead with them as there is no way that it can go wrong. It could be work related or love related. Just follow your passion and desire, and it will lead you the right way.

Aquarius

Whatever you say today will be remembered by everyone. Don’t be harsh Aquarius. Keep your opinions to yourself today and just try to be a good listener. Things you say might also be held against you and you don’t want that. You might hurt other people’s feelings with your words so it’s best to remain on the quiet side of things today.

Pisces

Be secretive today. If there are things that you need to share with others, put it on hold. Make sure you don’t talk about your goals and plans with others as they will only work out best if you move into action silently. Prove yourself to others without making a big deal out of it and you’ll definitely gain the respect of people around you.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.